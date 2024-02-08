South Africans are waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 7 February 2024

Praise singer Nkosatane Senziwe Malibu, known as Nziwe, is preparing to usher in the President at SONA, captivating social media with her stunning traditional attire

Social media is buzzing with anticipation as users express excitement for Nziwe's performance and others question the need for elaborate ceremonies

South Africans are waiting anxiously for the State of the Nation address scheduled for Thursday 7 February 2024. President Cyril Ramaphosa's address will lay out the government's primary policy goals and targets for the upcoming year, addressing challenges and proposing strategies to unleash the nation's capabilities.

Praise Singer Nkosatane Senziwe “Nziwe” Malibu wowed Mzansi with her look. Image: @GovernmentZA and GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Praise singer wows Mzansi ahead of SONA

Talented praise singer Nkosatane Senziwe Malibu popularly known as Nziwe is gearing up for the State of the Nation Address. The singer who will usher in the President looked breathtaking in pictures shared on social media.

Heading to social media, @GovernmentZA shared a picture of the star in her traditional attire. Nziwe will usher in President Ramaphosa who will present his address.

The president's speech will also highlight what has been achieved since his last address in 2023. He will also reflect on the progress made in implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP). The post's caption read:

"Nkosatane Senziwe "Nziwe" Malibu from Mpumalanga, the praise singer who will usher in the President at the Start of the #SONA2024."

Mzansi weighs in on the post

Social media users are eagerly waiting for President Ramaphosa's address. Many shared mixed reactions to the post.

@Cliff385 wrote:

"Very humble child i heard her interview on @ligwalagwalaFM in the morning…can’t wait to hear her."

@LyettB commented:

"Why doesn't the president just do a public broadcast on SABC. Why all this pomp and ceremony at huge expense?"

SA government spent R6.5 million organising SONA 2024

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the government is pulling out all the stops, spending R6.5 million for the State of the Nation Address. National Assembly revealed that the money was utilised for logistics. This was an unacceptable reason and expenditure to South Africans.

According to eNCA, National Assembly's spokesperson Masibulelo Xaso said this would be a big SONA because it falls on the 30th year of democracy. He said it was a significant event as it was the last SONA after the 6th parliament.

