The National Assembly splurged R6.5 million to prepare for the State of the Nation Address

The spokesperson revealed that the money was spent on logistical arrangements and other aspects of the event

Stellenbosch University's Professor Amanda Gouws told Briefly News that he might use the platform to campaign for the ANC

South Africans were dishearted by the amount of money used and slammed the government, accusing it of wasteful expenditure

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

South Africans are not impressed that the government spent R6.5 million on the SONA. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

The government is pulling out all the stops, spending R6.5 million for the State of the Nation Address. National Assembly revealed that the money was utilised for logistics. This was an unacceptable reason and expenditure to South Africans.

R6.5 million spent on SONA

According to eNCA, National Assembly's spokesperson Masibulelo Xaso said this would be a big SONA because it falls on the 30th year of democracy. He said it was a significant event as it was the last SONA after the 6th parliament. He clarified that the rules introduced to prevent people from disturbing the president are revised. These rules were to take care of issues identified before.

Stellenbosch University Professor speaks to Briefly News

Stellenbosch University's Professor of Political Science, Amanda Gouws, told Briefly News what she thought of the upcoming SONA.

"I am expecting him to deliver a SONA about the successes of the ANC (he will kill us with statistics about how many jobs were created, how many toilets have been built, etc) to inspire voters to vote for the ANC. Failures will be blamed on apartheid, his predecessor and corruption. Anything but bad governance."

South Africans were displeased at the expenditure

Netizens on Facebook were not pleased with how much parliament spends on the SONA.

Amanda Maas said:

"Total waste of money! They should be ashamed."

Lindelani Mthembu remarked:

"Ramaphosa must declare his presidency a disaster and resign immediately."

Vusumuzi Legacy Vee complained:

"How about they fix the potholes, and the president can livestream from his couch?"

Jeremy Jansen said:

"Just to hear those clowns scream and shout."

Chester Missing added:

"That's like two couches at Phala Phala."

Eskom and SOEs should be the focus of State of the Nation: Professor

In a SONA-related article, Briefly News reported that Stellenbosch University's professor Zwelinzima Ndlevu said the SONA should focus on state-owned enterprises and Eskom.

Ndlevu spoke to Briefly News and remarked that Ramaphosa must divulge plans for reconfiguring the government to reduce the number of departments.

South Africans did not care about the SONA and prayed for loadshedding for them to miss the SONA.

Source: Briefly News