Who is Cat Stevens’ wife, Fauzia Mubarak Ali: Details into her personal life
Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, is a renowned British singer-songwriter, humanitarian, and multi-instrumentalist. He rose to prominence after releasing hits such as Moon Shadow, Morning Has Broken, and Peace Train. Throughout Yusuf Cat's career, he has had unending support from his wife, Fauzia Mubarak Ali.
Despite the much acclaimed success of her husband, Cat Stevens, Fauzia Mubarak Ali seems to enjoy living under the grid. As a result, little is known about her, which explains the many searchers for “Who is Yusuf Cat Stevens’ wife?” We have defied the odds to bring you the following lesser known facts about her.
Fauzia Mubarak Ali’s profile and bio summary
|Famous as
|Cat Stevens’ wife
|Date of birth
|24 March 1958
|Place of birth
|Karachi, Pakistan
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Age
|64 years (as of 15th March 2023)
|Nationality
|United Kingdom
|Religion
|Islamic
|Education profile
|Kinnaird College for Women, the University of Columbia
|Degree
|Urdu Literature
|Masters
|Comparative Literature
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Children
|(5) Hassana Islam, Maymanah Islam, Asmara Eve, Amina Yusuf, and Muhammad Islam (Yoriyos Adamos)
|Profession
|Human Rights Activist
Fauzia Mubarak Ali’s age
She was born on 24 March 1958 and is counting the days to her 65th birthday. She is 64 years old as of 15th March 2023.
Where was Fauzia Mubarak Ali born?
She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, where she grew up. Unfortunately, not much information is available about her parents and early childhood.
Education profile
Fauzia attended Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, Pakistan, and graduated with a BA in Urdu Literature. Soon after, she moved to the United States and enrolled at the University of Columbia to pursue a Master’s degree in Comparative Literature.
What does Fauzia Mubarak do for a living?
She is a human rights activist who has been at the forefront of campaigning for women’s rights, democracy, social discrimination, and peace in Pakistan and countries around the Middle East. She became even more determined to stop terrorism after she fled the United States shortly after the attacks on 11 September 2001.
As a result, she collaborated with her husband Cat and opened a charity organization known as Small Kindness Charity. The aim of this organization was to curb terrorism and its effects. She is also the founder of the Human Rights Advocates Association (HRAA).
Is Cat Stevens married?
He is married to Fauzia Mubarak Ali. As per most sources, the two met through a marriage arrangement, which is a common practice in the Islamic religion. The belief is that Stevens’ late mother Ingrid Wickman chose Fauzia as her son’s future wife.
Fauzia Mubarak Ali’s wedding
Cat and Ali exchanged vows on 7 September 1979 at the Regent’s Park Mosque in London. At the time of their union, Cat had just built several Muslim schools in London. The lovebirds have been growing strong together for over four decades. They will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary on 7 September 2023.
Does Cat Stevens have children?
He has been blessed with five children since his marriage to Fauzia. But one thing most people do not know is that Cat and his wife lost one of their male children in infancy. Their children are four females and two males, whose names are Hassana Islam, Maymanah Islam, Asmaa Eve Georgiou Islam, Amina Yusuf, and Muhammad Islam, better known as Yoriyos Adamos.
Hassana Islam is a director in several of her dad’s companies and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates with her family. Asmaa is a practising solicitor who currently lives and works in London.
Maymanah is a charity worker and professional photographer living in London. Her brother Muhammad has taken after their father’s shoes and has pursued music professionally. Their younger sister Amina is a photographer.
Cat Stevens’ wife and children are very supportive of his career. Even more, they have shown his unending support after he converted to Islam following two death encounters. One was after a tuberculosis diagnosis, and another after a drowning experience in Malibu.
Fauzia Mubarak Ali is a human rights activist and the founder of the Human Rights Advocates Association (HRAA). However, most people know her as Cat Stevens’ wife.
READ ALSO: Jarel Portman's biography: Everything about Traylor Howard’s husband
Briefly.co.za shared a post about Jarel Portman's biography. Jarel Portman is a successful real estate professional who rose to the limelight after marrying renowned actress Traylor Howard. Traylor is famous for her incredible works in Monk and Two Guys and a Girl.
Jarel Portman has established a successful real estate enterprise that has seen him accumulate a net worth of $5 million. But his wealth and success were not acquired overnight.
Source: Briefly News