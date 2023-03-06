Jarel Portman's biography: Everything about Traylor Howard’s husband

Being affiliated with a celebrity is one of the ways to become famous. This is the case with Jarel Portman, a prominent real estate professional who only came to the limelight after marrying actress Traylor Howard. How old is he? Are they still together with Howard?

Jarel Portman is the managing director of Portman Holding, a real estate development firm. Before his marriage to the celebrity actress, Jarel was doing well and had a thriving career. However, despite all his hard work in business, he caught attention when he married Traylor Howard. So, where are they now?

Jarel Portman's profiles and bio

Full name Jarel Portman Gender Male Date of birth May 14, 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian-white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6' 4' Weight 85 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father John Portman Mother Jean Newton Siblings Five Relationship status Married Partner Traylor Elizabeth Howard Profession Businessman, Real estate developer, Singer School Atlanta's Lovett School University Florida International University Social media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Net worth $5 million

How old is Jarel Portman?

The celebrity husband was born on May 14, 1,962, in Atlanta, the United States of America. Thus, Jarel Portman's age is 60 years as of 2023. He is American by nationality and follows the Christian religion. He belongs to the White American race.

Who are Jarel Portman's parents?

His father, John C. Portman, is a former architect and developer; his mother is Joan Newton. Similarly, he has five siblings; four brothers named John Calvin, Jae, Michael, and Jeffrey Lin, and a sister named Jana.

Jarel Portman's education

Portman completed his education in South Carolina. He later proceeded to Florida International University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in hotel management. He later enrolled at Thunderbird School of Global Management to further his education.

Jarel Portman's marriage

Jarel met Traylor in 2004. They dated for a few years and tied the knot on January 1, 2011, in a private ceremony attended by close members. They have a son named Julien, who was born in 2012. The happy couple is in a solid relationship and is enjoying a lovely, beautiful life together.

Details about Jarel Portman's spouse

Traylor Elizabeth Howard is a renowned American actress popularly known for her roles in the series Two Guys and a Girl and Monk. She was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, on June 14, 1966. Thus, Traylor is 56 years as of 2023.

She was introduced to the camera at a tender age when she appeared in a Juicy Fruit chewing gum commercial. That made her develop an interest in acting, which became a passion and a successful career. The 1998 film Dirty Work was her first major film, with Monk being her most successful acting stint. She was last seen in the 2010 pilot for Nolan Knows Best series. She quit acting to devote more time to her family.

Besides her thriving acting career, Howard has been married thrice. In 1991, she married actor Cameron Hall but only lasted for less than three years before they divorced in March 1993.

In April 2002, she married actor Christian Navarro, but they lasted for three years, and they divorced in 2006. After the divorce, she realized she was pregnant and gave birth to a son in November 2006.

In 2011, she married for the third time and tied the knot with Jarel Portman.

Who are Traylor Howard's kids?

Jarel and Howard are blessed with a son named Julian Portman, born in 2012. However, Traylor has a son, Sabu Howard, from a previous relationship with Christian Navarro.

Jarel Portman's career

Jarel started as a hotelier who worked in Hyatt, San Francisco, in 1985. He used to supplement his income by performing at a neighbourhood tavern. Growing up, he was passionate about music and instruments. He has even released some singles and an album.

Later, he quit the hotel job and focused on real estate development, where he founded JPX works. The company focuses on urban infill development opportunities.

He also works as the managing director of Portman House at Portman Holding. This fully-fledged real estate firm delivers serviced apartments. His job includes sourcing new locations, negotiating partnerships, overseeing design and construction, and ensuring brand standards.

Jarel Portman's songs

Acetylene

Fine

The Architect

Runaway Blues

Eyes Open Wide

Peyote

Wish I Could Break

Second Chance

Demand It

Over and Over

Albums

2017: Supersonic

2019: Coyotes Asleep on Our Lawns

2020: Isnotis

What is Jarel Portman's height?

The celebrity husband measures 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 85 kg. He is tall with an athletic body. He has brown hair and blonde eyes.

Jarel Portman's Instagram

The business mogul is active across various social media accounts. He is active on Instagram, where he has over 1.1k followers. Jarel is also active on Facebook, boasting more than 1,132 followers.

What is Jarel Portman's net worth?

The realtor has an estimated net worth of $5 million. His career has brought him a sizeable sum of money and enabled him to have a lavish lifestyle. His wife, Traylor, has a net worth of $2 million from her successful acting career.

Jarel Portman is a famous American business owner and musician. He is also the husband of actress Traylor Howard. However, he is recognized as a superstar who loves to keep his life away from the limelight.

