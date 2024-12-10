Who is Andraya Carter’s wife? All you should know about Bre Austin

Public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. No one understands this better than renowned American ESPN sports analyst Andraya Carter. Most fans are as intrigued by her personal life, including her love life, as they are by her professional career. It is no wonder internet sleuths are eager to uncover the identity of Andraya Carter’s wife.

Andraya at the 2023 WNBA Finals (L). The analyst and her wife, Bre, at their wedding in 2019 (R). Photo: Jeff Bottari via Getty Images, @Chris Shelton's Photography on Facebook (modified by author)

Andraya Carter’s spouse, Bre Austin, enjoys one of the most private lifestyles despite her wife’s media popularity. Although her name often pops up whenever Carter’s marital topic arises, Bre has largely stayed away from the limelight. As such, scanty information exists about her. Nonetheless, we have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about the celebrity partner.

Bre Austin’s profile summary

Full name Bre Austin Gender Female Year of birth 1995 Age 29 years old (2024) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American

Who is Andraya Carter’s wife, Bre Austin?

Bre Austin (29 as of 2024) was born in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She is widely recognised as the doting wife of former basketball star Andraya. The duo is considered a power couple representing the LGBTQ+ community in sports and media.

Career in the fitness and beauty industry

According to Bre Austin's Collabstr profile, she is a lifestyle UGC creator and personal trainer. Her bio reads:

I create organic or paid ad photography or videography for your brands on TikTok and Instagram. I love sharing bits of everything that could bring solutions to everyday life.

Bre Austin posing for the camera during her 2019 private wedding. Photo: @Chris Shelton's Photography on Facebook (modified by author)

Details about Andraya Carter and Bre Austin’s romantic life

Austin met Carter at a fitness centre (Orange Theory Fitness Buckhead), where Bre worked as a fitness coach. They bonded over their shared passion for health and fitness.

They exchanged nuptials at a private wedding on 30 April 2019. Andraya and Austin have enjoyed marital bliss for five years as of 2024. According to Bre Austin's LinkedIn profile, the pair currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Who is Andraya Carter?

The sportswoman (31 as of 2024) was born on 12 November 1993 in Flowery Branch, Georgia, USA. Andraya Carter’s parents, Jessica Lhamon and Gary “Tyke”, raised her alongside her five siblings: Chris, Shay, Zoey, Curt Lhamon and Alli Carter.

A look at Andraya Carter’s sporting career

While attending Buford High School, Andraya played for the legendary Coach Gene Durden, who also taught her multimedia presentations class.

ESPN basketball analyst Andraya Carter at the 2023 WNBA Semifinal game between New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith

After graduation, she accepted a scholarship to play for the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team. Unfortunately, due to injuries, Carter only played five games in the 2012-13 season.

This led to the athlete’s early retirement after her redshirt junior season in 2015-16. She averaged 6.4 points per game and had199 steals in her Vol career. On 27 September 2023, Andraya took to Instagram to express her love for basketball despite the ups and downs, saying:

Regarding my childhood dreams, basketball did not work out the way I hoped it would have. However, if I hold a ball in my hands today, that childhood excitement comes rushing back like it never left.

Transition to broadcasting

After her retirement in 2016, Carter received a proposition from The Vol For Life production team about reporting college basketball games for ESPN3. Later, she graced LaChina Robinson’s Rising Media Stars boot camp for women.

In addition, Andraya covered the NBA G League as an analyst. In 2022, she became a sideline reporter for SEC Network’s college football coverage. On 22 August 2022, she reminisced on her journey as an analyst via an Instagram post that read:

Six years ago, I decided to forego my fifth year of eligibility at Tennessee to pursue other ventures. I became an Uber driver, OTF coach, assistant swimming coach and basketball trainer. Today, I work multiple roles full-time at ESPN. I am thankful for the journey.

Andraya at the 2024 ESPN New York Summit (L). Carter and Bre during their wedding’s photoshoot (R). Photo: John via Getty Images, @Chris Shelton’s Photography on Facebook (modified by author)

In 2024, Bre Austin’s wife was an analyst for the Women’s Final Four alongside Elle Duncan and Chiney Ogwumike. The trio were dubbed “the big three” online due to their contributions to the growth of women’s basketball.

FAQs

As a fast-rising star in sports broadcasting, it is only natural for Andraya Carter’s fans to be curious about her life beyond the mic. Here are some frequently asked questions about the ESPN analyst and reporter:

Is Andraya Carter married?

The Georgia native is off the market. She married her wife, Bre Austin, in 2019. However, the couple prefers to keep their love life details under wraps.

How tall is Andraya Carter?

Andraya is 5 feet 9 inches (1735 cm) tall and weighs 66 kilograms (145 lbs). She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Sports reporter Andraya Carter during a 2022 game between the Maryland Terrapins and the UConn Huskies at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume

What sport did Andraya Carter play?

Carter previously played basketball until injuries derailed her career. She found a way back onto the sidelines as a broadcaster. On 12 March 2018, the athlete looked back on her journey via an Instagram post that she captioned:

Most people ask me how it felt to have basketball “taken” away, but it was never taken from me. It was given to me in a new way so that my impact could be felt everywhere.

Andraya Carter’s wife, Bre Austin, is a personal trainer. Her unwavering support for her partner’s broadcasting career is unmatched. However, unlike Carter, who enjoys being in front of cameras, Bre greatly avoids the media frenzy.

