Olivia Casta: Measurements, age, nationality, net worth, and bio

Finding your niche in the competitive digital space can be daunting. However, Olivia Casta commands a huge online following thanks to her fashion, lifestyle, and modelling content on various social media platforms. With such popularity, it is only natural for her fans to be eager to uncover the woman behind the emoji-captioned Instagram posts.

Olivia Casta is an American-Spanish model, Instagram star and social media personality. In addition, she is an adult content creator who shares her risqué and explicit content on Fansly. But what else do you know about Olivia? What is her background like, and is she seeing someone? Olivia Casta's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Who is Olivia Casta?

Many would term Olivia as an overnight sensation. With less than three years in the internet scene, she boasts millions of followers.

But beyond the online popularity, Casta prefers to keep details about her personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes. However, an in-depth analysis reveals juicy details about her.

Olivia Casta is a Leo

The social media personality (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 15 August 1997 in Spain. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:

Today, I celebrate my birthday. Your support is the greatest gift I could receive. Thank you all for being by my side on this special day!

The Instagram model resides in San Francisco, California, USA, and holds American-Spanish nationality. Olivia Casta’s ethnicity is reportedly mixed.

She began her social media career at 24

Olivia started her content creation journey in August 2021. She began by sharing photos and videos on Instagram and quickly amassing followers due to her striking good looks.

As of 11 October 2024, she boasts 3 million followers on the platform. Her content is mainly centred on beauty and fashion. Additionally, Casta has 884.5k followers on X and 50k followers on Facebook.

Olivia charges a monthly subscription fee for her adult content

Besides modelling and being a social media influencer, Casta is an adult content creator. She previously focused on OnlyFans before transitioning to Fansly. According to Globallyviz, she charges $7.99 monthly for her premium content on the platform.

She is also an entrepreneur

Casta has leveraged her online popularity to earn an extra income. She runs an online store selling bags, jewellery, perfumes, shoes, caps, and eyewear, among other things.

Olivia Casta’s net worth is a testament to her growing audience

As documented by SocialstarAge and TheCityCeleb, Olivia is worth between $500,000 and $1 million. Her income primarily stems from advertisements and sponsorship deals.

In addition, she earns substantial income as an adult content creator. Casts is also on the Tingz platform, where sponsors send her money to purchase things on her wishlist.

Olivia Casta’s height is impressive

The Florida-based Spanish model stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-25-34 inches (89-64-86 cm). Casta features dark brown hair and a pair of hazel eyes.

Her physical appearance constantly sparks controversy

Olivia Casta’s real identity remains speculative years after her social media debut. One of her most prominent controversies is allegations that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks.

But despite the widespread rumours, Casta has never addressed the claims. Also, there have been speculations that the Instagram sensation is an AI bot.

Is Olivia Casta real or fake? This question began due to the lack of personal information about her. In addition, the fact that Casta has never graced a public event or appeared in interviews further intensifies the rumours.

Some individuals have also accused Olivia of impersonating Russian model Maria Tretjakova. Due to their similar resemblance, many claim she is presenting herself as somebody else online.

FAQs

Public scrutiny is the price Olivia pays for her fast-rising online popularity. Here are some frequently asked questions about the social media personality:

Is Olivia Casta a real model?

Casta's hesitance to share pictures with family or friends constantly sparks controversy, raising questions about whether she is a real person or an AI-developed figure. She has never commented on the issue.

Is Olivia Casta married?

The hot topic surrounding the model’s love life has always piqued fans' interest, with many looking to uncover the identity of Olivia Casta’s boyfriend. However, she prefers to keep matters of her heart away from the spotlight.

What does Olivia Casta do for a living?

Olivia is an Instagram model and social media personality. Her adult content creation also significantly contributes to her financial portfolio.

How did Olivia Casta become famous?

Casta gained notoriety after sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. So far, she has amassed 3 million followers on the site.

Olivia Casta is a fashion model, Instagram personality and social media influencer. Her swimwear, lifestyle and modelling shots have earned her a massive following on various social media platforms.

