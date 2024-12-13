JP Smith, the Mother City's MayCo Member for Safety and Security, shared that firefighters delivered three babies

Two of the deliveries occurred at Mfuleni's fire station, while the other took place in Gugulehtu

Social media users in the post's comment section thanked the firefighters for going the extra mile

Firefighters are often associated with battling blazes and responding to emergencies like rescues or accidents. However, over the festive period, several firefighters stepped into midwife mode and received praise from the community.

Firefighters deliver babies

Cape Town's MayCo Member for Safety and Security JP Smith shared on Facebook that the City's Fire and Rescue Service helped bring babies into the world.

Yesterday morning, an expectant mother entered Mfuleni's fire station seeking assistance, and within 45 minutes, firefighters delivered a healthy girl before cutting the umbilical cord. The mother and child were taken to Khayelitsha District Hospital.

At the beginning of the month, two firefighters from the same fire station delivered a healthy baby boy.

The politician added that on 4 December, in the early morning hours, Gugulethu's firefighters delivered a set of twins, with the second baby delivered at the hospital.

Before commending the staff members involved, JP wrote in his post:

"I am incredibly happy that all of the births were free of complications and that the moms and their babies are in good health.

"Fires tend to take most of the focus, but it is called the Fire AND Rescue Service, and these incidents serve as a timely reminder of that."

Cape Town firefighters receive praise

A few members of the online community loved what the firefighters did for their community and applauded them for their heroic efforts.

An appreciative Estelle Burger said:

"Thank you, and well done."

Sindi Dada wrote in the post's comment section:

"Great stuff. This has become their second job lately, and these guys are doing well. Kudos to them."

Zukhanye Nkqayana Mzotane said to Facebook users:

"It seems like the fire station has better midwives than public hospitals."

Glenn Marais shared their experience in the comments:

"We did this on a regular basis at Milnerton fire station's medical room and in the shacks in Site 5, Dunoon. Many babies were delivered. We delivered one in Joe Slovo one night, and our rescue vehicle was stolen. They smashed it into a wall."

Cameron Bongo Abrahams shared their thoughts, writing:

"Each member who helped should get a small award and cash incentive as they assisted in a cross-career line of duty."

