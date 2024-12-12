An entrepreneur placed a huge smile on one old woman's face in South Africa by gifting the family with a living space

The non-governmental organisation shared how the house was built to the convenience of the gogo and future generations to come

The Facebook post gained massive traction on social media, gathering many likes and comments

In a heartwarming act of generosity, a South African businessman gifted a gogo with a fully furnished house, which touched many people online.

Businessman gifts gogo a fully furnished 2 bedroom home

The entrepreneur took to his Facebook account under the handle Collen Mashawana, where he showed off the old woman's fully furnished two-bedroom home.

The beautiful two-bedroom house in Nyanga, Cape Town that Gogo Ntunja was given was created for her security and peace. It has a bathroom, kitchen area, lounge, and dining room. It also has tiles, a ceiling, electricity, and running water, making it ideal for the gogo's comfort.

Collen Mashawana wanted to support gogo and her grandchildren in their new beginning.

"Our hope is that this safe haven becomes a nurturing refuge for Gogo and her family, where they can rebuild their lives and where future generations can flourish."

SA applauds the businessman's grand gesture

The entrepreneur's gestures touched the online community as they flocked to the comments section to praise him, saying:

Justice Sekokotla said:

"This is great and commendable. You are doing good work, my brother, and God shall bless you and all those working with you to deliver much-needed services to the poor families."

Busisiwe Zwane added:

"Blessings in abundance, sir."

Sthandwa Phetlho expressed:

"May your pockets never run dry."

Louis Mosegane was touched:

"Wow, I am speechless. may the good Lord continue to guide and protect you, Dr Collen Mashawana and your partners."

Isabella Jiki commented

"Beautiful house. God bless you."

