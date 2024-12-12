Global site navigation

SA Businessman Gifts Gogo a Fully Furnished Home, Leaving Mzansi Raving: “Beautiful House”
SA Businessman Gifts Gogo a Fully Furnished Home, Leaving Mzansi Raving: “Beautiful House”

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • An entrepreneur placed a huge smile on one old woman's face in South Africa by gifting the family with a living space
  • The non-governmental organisation shared how the house was built to the convenience of the gogo and future generations to come
  • The Facebook post gained massive traction on social media, gathering many likes and comments

In a heartwarming act of generosity, a South African businessman gifted a gogo with a fully furnished house, which touched many people online.

A South African businessman gifted a gogo a fully furnished home.
A South African businessman gave a gogo two fully furnished homes. Image: Collen Mashawana
Source: Facebook

Businessman gifts gogo a fully furnished 2 bedroom home

The entrepreneur took to his Facebook account under the handle Collen Mashawana, where he showed off the old woman's fully furnished two-bedroom home.

The beautiful two-bedroom house in Nyanga, Cape Town that Gogo Ntunja was given was created for her security and peace. It has a bathroom, kitchen area, lounge, and dining room. It also has tiles, a ceiling, electricity, and running water, making it ideal for the gogo's comfort.

"Started from the bottom": Couple moves from crumbling shack to charming house

Collen Mashawana wanted to support gogo and her grandchildren in their new beginning.

"Our hope is that this safe haven becomes a nurturing refuge for Gogo and her family, where they can rebuild their lives and where future generations can flourish."

Take a look at the gogo's house.

SA applauds the businessman's grand gesture

The entrepreneur's gestures touched the online community as they flocked to the comments section to praise him, saying:

Justice Sekokotla said:

"This is great and commendable. You are doing good work, my brother, and God shall bless you and all those working with you to deliver much-needed services to the poor families."

Busisiwe Zwane added:

"Blessings in abundance, sir."

Sthandwa Phetlho expressed:

"May your pockets never run dry."

Louis Mosegane was touched:

"Wow, I am speechless. may the good Lord continue to guide and protect you, Dr Collen Mashawana and your partners."

"What was your prayer?": SA happy for wife gifted with mansion by her husband

Isabella Jiki commented

"Beautiful house. God bless you."

South African women show off humble beginnings

