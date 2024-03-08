A woman is proud of her humble home in a shack as she unveiled it on social media, and peeps were in awe

Online users were impressed by the lady's relatable content, which showed the reality of many South Africans who live in shacks

Netizens wished her well, while others praised her for her neat, clean, and well-organised house

A woman took to social media to proudly show off her humble home, leaving many people quite impressed.

A South African woman unveiled her stunning shack house in a TikTok video. Image:@leratolebese745

Woman shows off her home

The footage shared by @leratolebese745 on the video platform shows the young lady walking around her premises as she unveils her house to her viewers. The clip began with her showing off how the outside of her home looked. The entrance of her house had a black gate. As the video continued, the lady gave her followers a look into her huge front yard.

@leratolebese745's house was made out of a shack. She showcased her kitchen, which was beautifully done, and her kitchen cupboards were all painted in white. She had white chairs in her dining room and grey couches in her lounge area.

The proud woman showed off her bedroom, which was well-organised, and the bed was neatly made. At the end of the clip, she unveiled her clean bathroom.

Watch the video of the woman's home below:

People clap for the young woman

The video of the lady attracted many views, with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Online users loved the stunner's home as they flooded the comment section, gushing over her space while some shared tips on how she could decorate it.

Black Dialogue said:

"It's beautiful and cosy. Please go get alububble foil for the roof. It prevents heat in the house when it's hot. Builder's warehouse has it for R1200 @50m."

Gee Mzi added:

"Iyoh cc bathong hood job. This is beautiful, please look for this guy here on TikTok who covers the walls with ceiling boards."

Lucas Sibusiso Masim gushed over the woman's house, saying:

"So nice. the only thing missing is Me."

User6733031266538 wrote:

"Don't forget to thank God for blessing u with your house, my dear. well done. proud of women who work hard."

Sea commented:

"Very neat and beautiful."

Puseletso simply said:

"Bona lala I love everything about your space maan."

