A woman took to social media to showcase how she was playing in the rain, and the clip left people laughing.

Woman plays in the rain

In the footage, shared by @londizamacindimas on the video platform, shows the young lady running out of her house with excitement as she goes and plays in the rain. The woman wore a short black dress and had a curly wig. As the clip progresses, the lady runs back into her house with a big smile. When the stunner got close to her house door, she slipped on her back, and her wig fell off her head, leaving the two kids who came out of the house laughing.

Taking to TikTok, the woman poked fun at herself in her captions, saying:

"Didn't really turn out as I thought it would."

Peeps loved the woman's content

The lady's video amused social media as they rushed to the comments section in laughter while others simply poked fun at the stunner.

Tsholofelo Yvonne said:

"The wig betrayed you as well."

Jacobs_lindokuhle wrote:

"Why were you running though?"

Khanyisile shared:

"Shem this was me sat that time, I had 4 savannahs esandleni..only 1 broke."

Hlonii_S poked fun at the lady, saying:

"It's the wig surrendering to the force of gravity for me."

Lisah Kim added:

"But at least you fell with a smile on your face."

