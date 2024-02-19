A lady took to social media to show off her stunning blonde wig, which had a fantastic quality

She revealed in her video that she bought the fabulous hair from Shein and was not impressed with the wig

The clip gathered over 270 K views with thousands of likes in just under one day of its publication

This young lady set the internet ablaze with the stunning blond wig she purchased from the leading online store, Shein.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase her stunning blonde wig from Shein. Image: @ca.ncer

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off her wig

A video posted on TikTok shows an image of the blonde wig and how it looks on the Shein website. The wig is available in blonde, red, and black, and it costs R281. As the video continued, the young lady tried on her beautiful curly wig, which looked stunning. However, the stunner was not pleased with the quality of the hair.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Or problem ke nna neh le softdreads?yho."

The clip attracted over 270 K views along with thousands of likes on the video platform.

Take a look at the woman's stunning blonde wig below:

Young woman unboxes braided wig from Shein On TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that internet users were abuzz with curiosity and intrigue after a young lady shared a video of unboxing a wig she had purchased from Shein.

A video shared by @kaydeniece on TikTok shows how the young lady unboxes the braided wig she bought off Shein. The braided hair has a full lace, is long, and appears surprisingly high quality. All the ladies in the comments could not believe how stunning the wig looked even after the woman placed it on her head.

The video has gone viral, generating over 1.3 million viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. This revelation sparked a frenzy, with many viewers in disbelief at how beautiful the wig was right out of the box. Women flooded the comment section with questions about the wig's price.

Source: Briefly News