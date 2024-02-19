A lady took to social media to showcase her gorgeous dress, which she bought from Mr Price

The stunner revealed that the gown can be worn for any occasion, and people were loving it

The online community flocked to the girl's comments section to thank the stunner for her plug

A South African woman plugged her viewers with a stunning dress from Mr Price, and peeps were left in awe.

Lady plus women with Mr Price dress

A video posted by @ms_shanis on TikTok shows the young woman standing in a dressing room where she tried on her Mr Price T-shirt dress and looked beautiful. The dress appears to be made of silk and is a beige colour. The lady walked around the fitting room, showcasing how stunning the dress was on her. One of Mr Price's employees could not help but stare at the lovely woman in admiration.

Taking to her TikTok, @ms_shanis said the dress was perfect for any occasion. The clip attracted over 242K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate the Mr Price plug

People rushed to the woman's comments and thanked her for the plug while others were laughing at the Mr Price employee who kept staring at her.

Indie Princess Vanda said:

"Love how the employee understood the assignment and just moved -the dress looks lovely."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Definitely! But she came back for a second look at the dress."

Ubuntukazi added:

"Running !!!! I need me one."

Just T shared:

"I saw this dress online and was in doubt, but you convinced me... With a nice belt."

Cheloj28 simply said:

"Pretty."

Woman plugs SA with affordable Jacquemus handbag look-alike at Mr Price

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTokker showed her viewers a proper accessory plug. The lady told people where they could find their Jacquemus handbag at Mr Price for way cheaper.

@rosemakeleni posted a video showcasing a look-alike of a Jacquemus handbag at Mr Price that cost only R160, and peeps were quite impressed. The video has over 1.9 million views, thousands of likes and many comments.

