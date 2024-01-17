A lady on TikTok plugged people with where they could buy Mr Price's lookalike version of a designer Jacquemus handbag for much cheaper

The woman showcased a video of Mr Price's handbag and the original from fashion house Jacquemus, a French haute couture brand

Online users were thankful for the woman who shared the cheap shopping plug

A TikTokker showed her viewers a proper accessory plug. The lady told people where they could find their Jacquemus handbag at Mr Price for way cheaper.

Shopper plugs ladies with cheap accessories

@rosemakeleni posted a video showcasing a look-alike of a Jacquemus handbag at Mr Price that cost only R160, and peeps were quite impressed.

The video has over 1.9 million views, thousands of likes and many comments. Taking to TikTok, the woman captioned her post:

"Mr Price has our backs, ladies."

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate Mr Price plug

People love the plug and thanked the store in the woman's comment section.

One person in the comments appreciates the store:

“Mr Price tries by all means to accommodate us.”

AA said:

"Mr Price and Steve Madden are the girlies they think they are."

iMbaliyaseNatali decided to be a hater:

"Very nice, the quality will humble you kodwa."

To which @rosemakeleni responded by saying:

"Surprisingly, the quality is good hey."

Cynthia Dube wrote:

"Running to Mr Price angeke."

CeePee joked by adding:

"We really just need Mr Price Travel and Mr Price Petrol. Then we are set for life."

Faithmoloantoa commented:

"Mr Price is my favourite shop, please."

Woman in Cape Town shares Mr Price factory shop plug

Briefly News previously reported a story of a woman who shared her shopping hacks. Many people thought the shopping guide video was helpful and it got over 7 000 likes. Hundreds of comments were from people who were thankful to the lady.

A woman with the handle @siwathrifts.sz in Cape Town showed social media users that they can buy Mr Price products for much cheaper. In a video, the lady went to Salt River and found Mr Price items sold at bargains.

