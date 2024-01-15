A Cape Town woman took to TikTok to plug various items South Africans can purchase from homeware retailer @Home

In the video, the lovely lady attended a sale at the Montague Gardens outlet and said the store has excellent home appliance and bedsheet deals

Social media users appreciated her hook-up, even though not all were happy with the shop’s products

A Capetonian shared helpful home appliances and bedsheets. Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips, even sharing their experiences.

A woman on TikTok plugged her fellow South Africans on the latest home appliances and bedsheets at @Home. Image:@nixgilha

Woman shares at @Home appliances on TikTok

@nixgilha’s TikTok video has received over 105.4K views and thousands of likes and comments. The young lady rated the store five out of 10 in the video.

She revealed in the clip that @Home items are not marked down enough and that there are a few home things; however, she stated that the main thing she would go there for is the home appliances and the bedsheets at a reasonable price. She advised against shopping for items of furniture.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's homeware plug

Many South Africans were thrilled about the recommendation and they flooded the comments section with gratitude, while others shared their experiences.

User5537898599778 was in complete agreement with the content creator, saying:

"I agree! Excellent review."

Sean Pedro thanked the lady, adding:

"Thanks for the plug... How's the price of the appliances?"

Yolanda said:

"I also agree. No true bargain to be found here."

Kim commented:

"Agree; I also think their things are a lot more scratched/damaged than @Coricraft."

Aaiesha was not having the store's prices, adding:

"Bedsheets, that's ridiculous."

Joburg lady plugs SA with PEP Home homeware

Briefly News previously reported on a story of a Johannesburg woman who shared helpful kitchenware she got from PEP Home for under R70 per item.

@dropdlive’s TikTok video was widely appreciated, receiving over half a million views online. In the video, she shared the various items she bought, each costing under R70. The first item she shared was a grater container with two graters. She then shared cutlery sets, a peeler, a cleaning kit, wooden utensils, tongs, a jar and a knife holder.

