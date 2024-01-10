A DIY TikTokker shared a video with some excellent and affordable PEP Home purchases for anyone looking to spruce up their home

@diy_by_cphumer uses her channel to share easy and cost-effective ways for South Africans to build and maintain their homes through DIY hacks

The viral video was a big hit with Mzansi, who came forward to praise her tips while also sharing their own

A TikTokker posted some amazing PEP Home items to give Mzansi's homes some life. Source: @diy_by_cphumer

As the new year rolls in, some changes and upgrades to your space might be necessary for 2024. TikTokker @diy_by_cphumer takes her followers on a DIY adventure in every video, from essential, cost-effective hacks to fabricating home-building projects.

As Janu-worry takes over many people's lives, she takes it upon herself to share some beautiful and cheap items that could add colour to anyone's house, especially if they are running on a tight budget.

DIY queen

The TikTok video shows her unveiling a few items for her bedroom from a recent exciting haul at PEP Home, including a pair of mirrors, a diffuser, three picture frames, and wallpaper—everything amounting to just under R600.

In a previous video, she posted several PEP Home finds for the home, including soap dispensers, decanters, bowls and a plethora of pottery at affordable prices.

Mzansi starts sprucing up

Her PEP Home haul videos have received a great response from established homemakers and beginners alike. Many praise PEP as a stylish but cost-effective alternative to making a bedroom, living room or student dorm room a beautiful place to live and work in.

Millicent has the same taste:

"That diffuser is the truth."

Lisie puts PEP to good use:

"I used PEP Home to glam up my daughter’s home nail salon. Love them."

Palesa wrote:

"I need to find that mirror today!"

Miss K loved the mirrors:

"Hey, I need two of those mirrors, please."

Nondumiso had a bit of a malfunction after her purchase:

"I bought the diffuser and my husband dropped it yachitheka yonke "

