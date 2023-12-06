One creator on TikTok made an amazing DIY project for her bedroom and showed people how she did it

The lady's creativity shined in the TikTok video, where she made something out of pieces of wood

TikTok users thought her bedroom looked amazing after finishing the simple yet stunning project

A woman showed people how they could make their bedroom look luxurious for cheap. The lady made a video of her useful DIY tutorial.

A TikTok video of a DIY floating headboard by a woman left many people excited to try it. Image: @leratorefiloe

The lady upgraded her bedroom easily and got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were gushing over her creativity.

Woman makes headboard from scratch

A TikTokker @leratorefiloe showed people how she made a headboard. Online users thought it was fascinating to see her stacking wood to create an aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture.

South Africa inspired by woman

Many people praised the lady for her amazing DIY project. Netizens could not get over how perfect everything looked.

SassyG said:

"How much did it cost you to do this?"

Sibongile Oberholzer, the creator replied:

"It cost me about R400 for the wood. Everything else I had on hand from previous projects."

Jose applauded:

"Love this.."

ralekoba_snr wrote:

"Beautiful DIY my dear."

Mpiloh Vee Masinga added:

"Tjo thank you so much for this!!! Bengisacabanga ukth imali yeHeadboard izovelaphi. (We were wondering where money for a headboard would come from)"

lesner2500 commented:

"You can add some strip lights in between some of those spaces."

DIYs impress TikTok viewers

