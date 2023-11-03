A creative woman took on a DIY project that needed a number of empty Jacobs Coffee jars to repurpose

The lady in Mpumalanga showed an easy way to make aesthetic containers that only need Jacobs Coffee jars and some paint

The lady's smart thinking about what people can do with empty Jacobs Coffee was a welcome video

A DIY enthusiast in Witbank embarked on a creative journey by upcycling empty Jacobs coffee jars. Mzansi viewers were captivated by her ingenuity in reusing the empty coffee jars.

A TikTok video shows a Mpumalanga woman's Jacobs Cofee DIY using empty jars. Image: @nomvulanelly1

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady's empty Jacobs Coffee canister makeover became a sensation. The clip garnered thousands of likes for the simple yet effective transformation of her home.

Jacobs coffee jar DIY is a TikTok hit

A woman @nomvulanelly1 shared a video of herself transforming Jacobs Coffee jars. Her first upcycling video got over 1 million views, and she used black and gold to change the jars' look. The lady did the transformation again but with white paint

SA impressed by repurposed Jacobs Coffee jars

The TikTokker'svideo demonstrating how she transformed the empty containers with a bit of paint and clever thinking was a hit. Many people were blown away by her ability to turn the containers into designer-worthy decor.

userMahemo Samuel said:

"Beautiful work of art."

Themba Skosana Koos commented:

"Wow you remember you wanted to throw them away."

Call Me Daffy Duck added:

"These are beautiful Nelz."

user9635557287189 wrote:

"Wow dear this is beautiful."

mskhumbuzo855gmail.com added:

"I love what you are doing, big up."

TikTok videos of DIYs amaze SA

Many South Africans are keen on recycling and repurposing. In a related story, one woman went viral after she turned Jacobs Coffee jars into her own unique creations.

