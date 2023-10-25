A creator on TikTok showed people his talent when it comes to making clothes from scratch

The man demonstrated that he could sew with expertise as he worked with Woolworths and Pick 'n Pay shopping bags

Many people were amazed after seeing how the gent transformed simple shopping bags into clothes

A self-taught tailor posted a video of his sewing project. Many people were impressed after seeing what the young man created out of the Woolworths and Pick 'n Pay bags.

A TikTok video shows a man turning a Woolworths and a Pick 'n Pay shopping bag into a t-shirt, and many applauded him. Image: @ricollinart_official

The TikTok video by the young man was a viral hit. The young creative got over 3,000 likes for his epic sewing efforts.

Man recycles Woolworths bag

@ricollinart_official posted a video of how he used Pick 'n Pay and Woolworths shopping bags to make a cute top. In the video, he sews the t-shirt and handpainted it.

Watch his creative process below:

SA applaud creative gent

Many people enjoyed seeing the end product of his recycling idea. Some suggested that the t-shirt may be the perfect uniform for Woolworths workers.

Alyssa said:

"This should be a part of Woolies uniform."

ladybee_1309 agreed:

"I think you should design cashiers' shirts. Underrated talent."

theherbalnaturall wrote:

"I love."

PEARL was impressed:

"YOU ARE GIFTED, YOUNG MAN.. GOD BLESS YOU."

Dominique was in awe:

"By hand?? And then the ART?? WOW."

Gracie commented:

"I would totally buy this."

SA and loves creative people

Online users are often inspired when they see young people use their talents. A young artist went viral after showing his realistic sketches.

