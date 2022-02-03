A young lady identified as Shay Rose and known on Instagram as Crescent Shay has left internet users amazed over her recent creation

The DIY enthusiast made a cocktail dress using a combined total of 2 652 coins, which are valued at about R406,77

Shay revealed that she collected hundreds of pennies, which she then cleaned thoroughly, and drilled holes in along the sides

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

More than just saving those coins in a piggybank or simply for keepsake, there is a lot more one can do with the legal tender and Shay Rose showed us one incredible way.

Currently trending online are photos of Shay in a dress made entirely from coins.

The dress was made using 2 000 coins. Photo credit: @crescentshay

Source: Instagram

Better known as Crescent Shay on Instagram, Shay has grown quite popular (with a following of over one million) on social media for her mind-blowing imaginative fashion projects.

In December, 2021, she embarked on a project to create a dress out of coins and although it took longer than expected, she finally completed the project in January 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Describing the process, she wrote:

"I totally underestimated just how many pennies this skirt would take, and especially how long it would take to chainmail all of the pennies. But it’s finally done!!! and honestly, despite all the work it took, I really do think it was worth it. This dress came out so much cooler than I initially imagined it would - I love this dress so much, I am so proud that I was able to bring this weird idea to life."

What she used to achieve the design

According to her post, she used 13 spools of thread, four broken needles, 150+ hours of work and 2 652 pennies which works out to the equivalent of R406,77.

Shay collected hundreds of pennies, which she then cleaned thoroughly, and drilled holes in along the sides. This allowed her to sew these copper pieces together and create the bodice and skirt of the dress.

In the video, she shared the end result of her project: a shimmering cocktail dress with cross-back straps and a bottom fringe.

See the video below:

Netizens are impressed

Check out some comments below:

janephilipsstudio:

"But actually it is stunningggg."

sgebler91:

"Well worth the wait! This is STUNNING!!"

julia_scervino:

"Girl you're so TALENTED!!! I think I'm in love with your designs!"

adaydreamspills:

"I can’t imagine how cold it is when you first put it on lol. GREAT WORK! It turned out so good!"

Talented dressmaker designs stylish ensemble with fabric bleach

A Nigerian lady identified as @omijuju1 on Twitter recently got social media users talking after sharing photos of an outfit she made using different things including fabric bleach.

There are many people who believe making designs with bleach is super fun and it’s a great way to show your sense of style and personality and Omijuju is one of them.

In the photos shared, the stylish dressmaker is seen posing in a long-sleeved crop top with a fitted mini skirt.

Source: Briefly News