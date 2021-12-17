Who is Evan Goldschneider? Age, trainer, height, salary, job, profile, net worth

With over two decades of experience working in the financial service sector, Evan Goldschneider has worked in top financial services firms. The media personality came to the limelight as the husband of Jackie Goldschneider. Jackie is a reality star who appeared in the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Goldschneider is a successful American businessman, a husband to a famous American actor Jackie, and a father of 4.

Source: Instagram

He is a successful American businessman, a husband to a famous American actor Jackie Goldschneider, and a father of 4. He was leaving a private life until he joined a popular TV show, RHONJ, in 2018.

What is the rumour about Evan on RHONJ? There was an allegation of him cheating on his wife. Evan Goldschneider's trainer was the person in question on his infidelity. Evan and his wife Jackie were featured in some episodes of a popular TV show, Real House Wife of New Jersey.

Evan Goldschneider's profile summary and bio

Full name : Evan Goldschneider

: Evan Goldschneider Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: August 8th, 1974

August 8th, 1974 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Age: 47 years

47 years Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Spouse: Jackie

Jackie Evan Goldschneider's height: 5 ft. 11 inches

5 ft. 11 inches Weight: 185 pounds.

185 pounds. Profession : Businessman

: Businessman Net worth: $7 Million

$7 Million Relationship: Married

Married Children: Four

Four Evan Goldschneider's Instagram: @evangoldschneider

Early life

The businessman was born on August 8th, 1974, in New York, USA. Evan Goldschneider's age is 47 as of 2021. His parents are Michael E. (father) and Mary Elaine (mother). The star was raised on the upper east coast in New Jersey and Connecticut as a kid.

Jackie and Evan attend the Holiday Kickoff Celebration At Fresco By Scotto.

Source: Getty Images

In 1992 after high school, he enrolled in Michigan University. He attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. After Evan Goldschneider's college graduation, he enrolled at Georgetown University and received MBA in Finance in 2001.

Evan Goldschneider's career

What is Evan Goldschneider's job? He is a successful businessman with a career as a partner at Hawthorne Lane Capital Group in New York City. He started his career as an analyst at a company known as Credit Suisse.

Later, he joined JP Morgan Chase and worked briefly as an associate. After that, he worked at various companies and gained more experience, which made him hold the Vice President Title at multiple companies, such as Risk Metrics Group, Olympia Capital Management, and others.

In 2012, he started working as a partner at Beachhead Capital Management, LLC, where he worked for three years. Then, in 2016, he was transferred to Hawthorne Lane Capital where he works to-date.

Evan Goldschneider's wife and children

He is a husband to the famous American actress Jackie. The couple first met in Manhattan in 2003. They dated for a while before getting married in 2006. Is Jackie still married to Evan Goldschneider? Yes. The duo is still together now and very much in love.

The couple is blessed with two sets of twins with a total of four children. The first set is Jonas and Adin, and the second is Hudson and their only daughter Alexis.

The couple is blessed with two sets of twins totalling four children.

Source: Instagram

Like any other married couple, the couple has also faced ups and downs in their marriage. Luckily, they have learnt how to solve the indifference between them. Their ability to understand and support each other came upfront when he was allegedly accused of cheating on Jackie.

Net worth

He is estimated to have a net worth of about $7 million as of 2021. However, Evan Goldschneider's salary has not been revealed. In addition, the duo is believed to have several assets together. This makes it challenging to estimate his net worth.

Besides his career, what does Evan Goldschneider do? He and his wife have also ventured into real estate investment. Their investment includes a home in New Jersey, Hampton, and properties in Manhattan.

Evan Goldschneider's fast facts

Who is Evan Goldschneider? He is a successful American businessman and celebrity husband. How old is Evan Goldschneider? He is 47 years old as of 2021. He was born on August 8th, 1974, in New York, USA How did the couple come to the limelight? They rose to fame after their appearance at Real Housewives of New Jersey. How many kids does Evan have? He is the father of four from his two sets of twins. The elder set is 12 years old, while the younger set is ten years old. Which position did Evan serve? Evan has served as a Bank of America Merrill Lynch director between September 2011 and June 2012.

Evan Goldschneider is a famous American businessman. His fame originates from being the spouse of Jackie, an American actress. In addition, he has worked in partnership with his wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

