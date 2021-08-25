Who is Steve Ballmer? He is an American businessman and investor who served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. In addition, he is the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association. But how did he rise to be one of the wealthiest people in the world? This article has that and much more about his career and personal life.

As a college friend of Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer was one of the company's early employees. In fact, he was the first business manager hired by Gates. Below is his full bio.

Steve Ballmer's profile summary and bio

Full Name : Steven Anthony Ballmer

: Steven Anthony Ballmer Born: March 24, 1956

March 24, 1956 Steve Ballmer's age: 65 (As of 2021)

65 (As of 2021) Height: 1.96 m

1.96 m Zodiac Sign: Aries

Aries Birth Place: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan U.S. State : Michigan

: Michigan Education: Lawrence Technological University Southfield, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard University Cambridge

Lawrence Technological University Southfield, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard University Cambridge Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Industry: Technology

Technology Best known for: CEO of Microsoft

CEO of Microsoft Current role: Retired

Retired Spouse: Connie Snyder

Connie Snyder Father: Frederic Henry

Frederic Henry Mother: Beatrice Dworkin

Beatrice Dworkin Children: Sam, Aaron, Peter

Sam, Aaron, Peter Steve Ballmer's Twitter: @Steven_Ballmer

Early life

Steve Ballmer was born in a wealthy suburb of Detroit, Michigan, to Frederic and Beatrice. The father, a Swiss immigrant, had a midlevel management job at Ford Motor Company. He had a fairly affluent childhood, but that did not deter him from wanting to be the best in whatever business he made his foray into.

Education

Born into an affluent family, Steve grew up to be an exceptionally brilliant student with extraordinary skills in mathematics. However, he was perceived as an overachiever at Detroit Country Day School, which he attended on a scholarship. A brilliant and enthusiastic student with a talent for math, he earned a 4.0-grade point average, played on the football and track teams, managed the basketball team, and participated in various school clubs.

He later joined Harvard University, studied applied mathematics, managed the football team, and worked on the Harvard Crimson newspaper and the university literary magazine.

Steve Ballmer's wife

He married Connie Snyder in 1990. They have three sons. Their children are Sam, Peter, and Aaron.

Career life

After graduating from Harvard, he joined Procter & Gamble, where he was tasked with marketing brownie and muffin mixes. After a year, he quit the job and visited his college friend Bill Gates in Seattle, hoping for a summer job at Gates company, Microsoft. Instead, Gates persuaded him to take a full-time job managing the company's operations.

Over the next two decades, Steve held various posts as Microsoft grew into one of the most influential and profitable companies in American history. Much of its initial success was due to the dominance of its operating systems MS/DOS and Windows.

In 1998, he became the president of Microsoft, and two years later, he became the company's CEO, after Gates stepped down from that position to become chairman.

In 2009, the company expanded into the search engine market, releasing Bing.

Since 1980, Microsoft's growth has been driven by his fierce loyalty and managerial talent. Although he was described as pleasant and easygoing, he was best known for a loud, boisterous style and a high-energy personality that dominated most interactions.

Steve Ballmer buys clippers

What does Steve Ballmer do now? The same year he retired from Microsoft, he bought the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. In 1981, the Clippers were sold to Donald Sterling, a Los Angeles-based real estate mogul, who moved the team to his home city in 1984. The Clippers under Sterling's ownership were often cited as the worst franchise in North American professional team sports.

Steve Ballmer's philanthropic works

In 1994, Ballmer and Bill Gates jointly donated $10 million to the Harvard University computer science department.

In 2014, he donated $50 million to the University of Oregon for scholarships, external branding/communications, and public health research and advocacy.

Steve Ballmer's net worth in billions

Steve joined the $100 billion net worth club. Steve Ballmer net worth 2021 is more than $100 billion, making him the ninth person in the world to reach that lofty plateau. So, how did Steve Ballmer get rich? He has derived much of his wealth as the CEO of Microsoft. Besides, he is also a shareholder at the company.

Steve Ballmer's Microsoft shares

How much of Microsoft does Steve Ballmer own? In 1981, he reorganized the partnership into a corporate structure in which Gates held 53 percent of the equity, Allen 35 percent, and Ballmer 8 percent. He made most of his money from his 4 percent stake in Microsoft, which equates to about 333 million shares. Over the years, he has sold more than $3.4 billion in stocks and earned over $4.4 billion worth of dividends.

Steve Ballmer's house

Steve Ballmer yacht also adds to his unique and prestigious collection of luxuries. He owns a $US10 million home in Hunts Point, Washington. Besides, he also has other luxurious homes in many states across the U.S.

Steve Ballmer is one of the leading men responsible for the rise of Microsoft as the leader in computing technology today. Interestingly, he is known for his exuberant, energetic personality.

