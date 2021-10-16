Adam Sandler: net worth, age, children, wife, movies, height, profiles

Adam Sandler is no new name in the entertainment world. To his fans, he is referred to as funnyman in Hollywood. He is a famous comedian, actor, film producer, screenwriter, entrepreneur, and songwriter. Some of his notable movies include Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, and The Wedding Singer. As a result, Adam Sandler's net worth has been on the rise. Get a glimpse of his life here.

Adam Sandler is seen on the set of Netflix feature film, "Hustle" on August 27, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Looking for a good laugh, watch some of Adam Sandler's movies on Netflix. The comedian knows how to live up to his roles. Famous for hosting Saturday Night Live at the onset of his career, the actor entertains many through his countless comedy stints and films. His net worth is estimated to be about $450 million. In addition, he is a proud owner of several mansions, including his home residence in Los Angeles and a beachfront home in Malibu, among others.

Adam Sandler's profile summary and bio

Full name: Adam Richard Sandler

Adam Richard Sandler Nickname: Sandman

Sandman Year of birth: September 9, 1966

September 9, 1966 Age: 55 years as of 2021

55 years as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish-American Russian

Jewish-American Russian Gender: Male

Male Profession: Actor

Actor Marital status: Married

Married Kids: Two

Two Parents: Stanley and Judy Sandler

Stanley and Judy Sandler Siblings: Three

Three Religion: Judaism

Judaism Alma mater: Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, and Manchester Central High School

Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, and Manchester Central High School Adam Sandler's height: 5' 9"

5' 9" Instagram: adamsandler

adamsandler Twitter: @AdamSandler

@AdamSandler Net worth: Approximately $450 million

What is Adam Sandler's age?

Adam Sandler attends the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The actor was born on September 9, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York. Adam is 55 years as of 2021. He was raised by his parents Stanley and Judy Sandler. His mother was a nursery school teacher, while his father was an electrical engineer who passed away in 2003 after developing health problems. Adam has three older siblings.

He attended Manchester Central High School and later took classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. After graduating, he joined the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, where he graduated in 1988.

Career

His career kick-started with him making appearances on The Cosby Show. He was also featured in a show known as Remote Control. His first film included Going Overboard. The actor also started engaging in Standup comedy, where his talent was noticed by Dennis Miller, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host.

His breakthrough came after Miller recommended him to the show's executive producer, and he was signed as the Saturday Night Live writer in 1990. In 1991, he was promoted to be a cast member of the same show. He also started appearing in various movies, such as Airheads, Billy Madison, Conehead, among many others.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

He worked at Saturday Night Live until 1995, when he was fired from the position. He then became a full-time actor, and his growing talent and unique skill saw him make a name for himself. Here are some of Adam Sandler's movies:

Big Daddy

In Happy Gilmore

That's My Boy

Shakes the Clown

The Wedding Singer

Punch-Drunk Love

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Hotel Transylvania (voice)

Grown Ups 1 & 2

50 First Dates

The Waterboy

Unсut Gеmѕ

Рunсh Drunk Lоvе

Other notable Adam Sandler's comedy movies include They're All Gonna Laugh At You in 1990, What The Hell Happened to Me in 1996, and What's Your Name in 1997. The iconic actor has written most of his films through his production house known as Happy Madison Production Company.

Adam Sandler's awards and achievements

His great work has been recognized and awarded several accolades. He has been nominated more than 100 times. Some of his awards include:

Веѕt Соmеdіс Реrfоrmаnсе fоr Тhе Wаtеrbоу (1999)

(1999) Веѕt Соmеdіс Реrfоrmаnсе fоr Віg Dаddу (2000)

(2000) Веѕt Асtоr fоr Рunсh Drunk Lоvе (2002)

(2002) Веѕt Оn-Ѕсrееn Duо fоr 50 Fіrѕt Dаtеѕ (2004)

(2004) Fаvоrіtе Моvіе Асtоr fоr Grоwn-Uрѕ 2 (2014)

(2014) Маlе Ѕtаr оf thе Yеаr (2014)

Ноllуwооd Соmеdу Аwаrd fоr Тhе Меуеrоwіtz Ѕtоrіеѕ (2017)

(2017) Веѕt Асtоr fоr Unсut Gеmѕ (2019

Does Adam Sandler have a wife?

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Adam Sandler's wife is known as Jacqueline Samantha. The actor married his wife in 2003, and they are blessed with two daughters. The family resides in Los Angeles, California. His wife is also a model and appears in his films now and then.

His other properties include homes in New York City, Hawaii, Long Island, Manchester house, and a New Hampshire house. Adam Sandler's children are known as Sadie and Sunny.

Is Adam Sandler religious?

The talented actor has been practising Judaism. But, interestingly, his wife had to change her religion to Judaism to marry him.

Adam Sandler's net worth is simply breathtaking and earned through a lot of hard work and persistence. The self-made comedian is a source of happiness for his fans who look up to him for some heart-warming laughter.

