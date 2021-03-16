Top 20 easiest and worst actors to work with in Hollywood 2022

Most Hollywood actors are seen as glamorous by many, making most of us dream of sharing the screen with them someday. However, most of us may not know that some of these stars are notoriously difficult to work with. These difficulties arise when their demands are not met, from their egos, diva mentality, or short temper. On the flip side, some movie stars are quite easy to work with. Here is a list of the easiest and worst actors to work with in Hollywood in 2022.

Black and white production scene take tool. Photo: @obregonia-d-toretto

Source: UGC

Believe it or not, there are some worst actors to work with in Hollywood as of 2022. Working with them can be a nightmare. On the other hand, others are quite fun and easy to work with. Here is an opportunity for you to get a list of the best and worst actors to work with in Hollywood as of 2022.

Who are the worst actors to work with in Hollywood?

Despite being quite talented, these stars can make filming a project hard due to various issues. Here is a list of the most difficult actors to work with in Hollywood.

1. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen at the Evening with Charlie Sheen at Annabel's on April 09, 2019, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most difficult actor to work with? Let us start with Sheen! Sheen is one of the worst Hollywood actors to ever work with due to his multiple rants stemming from prolonged abuse problems. He was fired from the show Two and a Half Men after making derogatory comments about the show's creator, Chuck Lorre.

2. Edward Norton

Edward Norton attends the "Brooklyn Affairs" premiere at UGC Cine Cite Les Halles on November 17, 2019, in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Edward is also considered one of the meanest actors in Hollywood due to his self-centred character. His Hulk role in The Avengers was not reprised as the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, claimed Norton was not a . Apparently, Norton was not willing to work along with other casts.

3. Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase arrives at the A24 And DirecTV's "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Chevy is known to be among the actors difficult to work with and relate to outside filming. He is considered disrespectful by both his co-workers and fans. He was once reported to have slapped actor Rob Huebel and later tried to dismiss it as a joke.

4. Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Tommy is known to be a grumpy and rude actor. These are two traits that do not sit well with other stars. He is also well known for walking out and cutting short interviews.

5. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin attends The American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on November 21, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is also reportedly one of the hardest actors to work with. He tends to show up late, has ridiculously numerous complaints, and yells at both his crew and cast.

6. Russell Crowe

Actor Rusell Crowe attends the "Man of Steel" (El Hombre de Acero) premiere at the Capitol cinema on June 17, 2013, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crowe is reportedly quite angry and confrontational. He also showed up drunk on set, which pushed directors and other movie stars away.

7. Mike Myers

Actor Mike Myers arrives at the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 14, 2014, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Just because Mike acts goofy and friendly in Wayne's World does not mean that he is the same in real life. He is reportedly moody, hot-tempered, and a control freak that overwhelms his cast and crew with numerous demands.

8. Shia LeBeouf

Shia LaBeouf attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Shia LeBeouf is considered one of the worst child actors to work with due to his ignorance and arrogance. He admits he does not understand why or what he sometimes does. As such, most actors and actresses tend to distance away from him.

9. Bruce Willis

American actor Bruce Willis attends CocoBaba and Ushopal activity on November 4, 2019, in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Bruce is considered unapproachable on set. Kevin Smith, the Cop Out director, acknowledged it was "soul-crushing" working with Willis.

10. Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer visits the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, July 20, 2019. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Apparently, Val has some unappealing on-set traits that make him among the worst people in Hollywood to work with. He supposedly starts brawls. Joel Schumacher, the Batman Forever director, describes him as "childish and impossible."

Who are the easiest actors to work with?

Here is a glimpse of the best actors to share the screen with as of 2022. These easiest actors to work with in Hollywood include:

11. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is a fantastic actor to work with, no matter the genre of the project. His co-stars define him as kind, generous, and giving. He once assisted a crew member during the filming of The Matrix with his $20,000 bonus. This was after overhearing them complain about their family issues.

12. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman with members of the Australian Girls Choir on August 24, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: James D. Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman ranks as one of the nicest actors to work with in Hollywood. His friendly demeanor, coupled with his raillery, makes him approachable by both his crew and fans.

13. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kurt Krieger/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Every star who has shared the screen with this multi-award-winning actor vouches for the fact that Hanks is as friendly as he looks. His patience, friendliness, and natural comic make this star the real deal in Hollywood.

14. Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd attends the BAM after party for "Medea" at Public Records on January 30, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for BAM

Source: Getty Images

A great personality, charm, being a natural comedian are the vibes we get from Paul Rudd in his projects like Friends and Wanderlust. Apparently, this is not just for show! His elegant Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed all these, adding that Rudd is among the coolest actors in real life.

15. Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi of 'Miracle Workers: Dark Ages' during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Source: Getty Images

Even if Steve got fame from his brutal and corrupt politician character in Boardwalk Empire, he is nothing close to this in real life. He is a modest and great fellow who once worked as a firefighter before making his debut in Hollywood.

16. George Clooney

George Clooney attends the "Catch 22" UK premiere on May 15, 2019, in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Although most people would expect Clooney to be a classic "jerk" due to his wealth and fame, this is not the case. Many of his stars praise him for being funny, generous, smart, and quite easy to work with.

17. Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Parsons has received praises from creators, directors, and co-stars for being quite professional on-set, talented, and a comic genius. It is said that there is no false note when it comes to sharing the screen with Parsons.

18. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson speaks at Kevin Hart's Hand And Footprint Ceremony At the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock", has grown to become the highest-paid actor in the film industry. This does not happen if other actors and actresses do not want to work with you. Zac Efron, who worked with him in Baywatch, described him as a flower that keeps on blossoming.

19. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is also one of the nicest actors to work with in Hollywood. He has worked with so many people and won the Best Actor Oscar award.

20. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is one of the easiest actors to work with. He has worked on numerous projects and alongside many stars, even going to the extent of being nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.

What do you think about this list of the worst actors to work with in Hollywood? Most of them are classified in the list because of various disciplinary issues such as rudeness, fighting on set, and not getting along with cast and crew members.

READ ALSO: South African actors in America: Top 20 African actors in Hollywood 2020

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about the top 20 African actors in Hollywood. Most of them are award-winners of various worthy awards such as Emmy, BET, Oscar, and other global awards. Also, their movies and TV shows are among the most-watched around the globe.

Some of those actors include Edi Gathegi, Lupita Nyong'o, Benjamin Ochieng, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Carmen Elizabeth Ejogo, Sophie Okonedo, Peter Mensah, Boris Kodjoe, Charlize Theron, Chipo Chung, and Djimon Hounsou.

Source: Briefly News