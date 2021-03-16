Top 20 easiest and worst actors to work with in Hollywood 2022
Most Hollywood actors are seen as glamorous by many, making most of us dream of sharing the screen with them someday. However, most of us may not know that some of these stars are notoriously difficult to work with. These difficulties arise when their demands are not met, from their egos, diva mentality, or short temper. On the flip side, some movie stars are quite easy to work with. Here is a list of the easiest and worst actors to work with in Hollywood in 2022.
Who are the worst actors to work with in Hollywood?
Despite being quite talented, these stars can make filming a project hard due to various issues. Here is a list of the most difficult actors to work with in Hollywood.
1. Charlie Sheen
Who is the most difficult actor to work with? Let us start with Sheen! Sheen is one of the worst Hollywood actors to ever work with due to his multiple rants stemming from prolonged abuse problems. He was fired from the show Two and a Half Men after making derogatory comments about the show's creator, Chuck Lorre.
2. Edward Norton
Edward is also considered one of the meanest actors in Hollywood due to his self-centred character. His Hulk role in The Avengers was not reprised as the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, claimed Norton was not a team player. Apparently, Norton was not willing to work along with other casts.
3. Chevy Chase
Chevy is known to be among the actors difficult to work with and relate to outside filming. He is considered disrespectful by both his co-workers and fans. He was once reported to have slapped actor Rob Huebel and later tried to dismiss it as a joke.
4. Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy is known to be a grumpy and rude actor. These are two traits that do not sit well with other stars. He is also well known for walking out and cutting short interviews.
5. Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin is also reportedly one of the hardest actors to work with. He tends to show up late, has ridiculously numerous complaints, and yells at both his crew and cast.
6. Russell Crowe
Crowe is reportedly quite angry and confrontational. He also showed up drunk on set, which pushed directors and other movie stars away.
7. Mike Myers
Just because Mike acts goofy and friendly in Wayne's World does not mean that he is the same in real life. He is reportedly moody, hot-tempered, and a control freak that overwhelms his cast and crew with numerous demands.
8. Shia LeBeouf
Shia LeBeouf is considered one of the worst child actors to work with due to his ignorance and arrogance. He admits he does not understand why or what he sometimes does. As such, most actors and actresses tend to distance away from him.
9. Bruce Willis
Bruce is considered unapproachable on set. Kevin Smith, the Cop Out director, acknowledged it was "soul-crushing" working with Willis.
10. Val Kilmer
Apparently, Val has some unappealing on-set traits that make him among the worst people in Hollywood to work with. He supposedly starts brawls. Joel Schumacher, the Batman Forever director, describes him as "childish and impossible."
Who are the easiest actors to work with?
Here is a glimpse of the best actors to share the screen with as of 2022. These easiest actors to work with in Hollywood include:
11. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves is a fantastic actor to work with, no matter the genre of the project. His co-stars define him as kind, generous, and giving. He once assisted a crew member during the filming of The Matrix with his $20,000 bonus. This was after overhearing them complain about their family issues.
12. Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman ranks as one of the nicest actors to work with in Hollywood. His friendly demeanor, coupled with his raillery, makes him approachable by both his crew and fans.
13. Tom Hanks
Every star who has shared the screen with this multi-award-winning actor vouches for the fact that Hanks is as friendly as he looks. His patience, friendliness, and natural comic make this star the real deal in Hollywood.
14. Paul Rudd
A great personality, charm, being a natural comedian are the vibes we get from Paul Rudd in his projects like Friends and Wanderlust. Apparently, this is not just for show! His elegant Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed all these, adding that Rudd is among the coolest actors in real life.
15. Steve Buscemi
Even if Steve got fame from his brutal and corrupt politician character in Boardwalk Empire, he is nothing close to this in real life. He is a modest and great fellow who once worked as a firefighter before making his debut in Hollywood.
16. George Clooney
Although most people would expect Clooney to be a classic "jerk" due to his wealth and fame, this is not the case. Many of his stars praise him for being funny, generous, smart, and quite easy to work with.
17. Jim Parsons
Parsons has received praises from creators, directors, and co-stars for being quite professional on-set, talented, and a comic genius. It is said that there is no false note when it comes to sharing the screen with Parsons.
18. Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock", has grown to become the highest-paid actor in the film industry. This does not happen if other actors and actresses do not want to work with you. Zac Efron, who worked with him in Baywatch, described him as a flower that keeps on blossoming.
19. Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx is also one of the nicest actors to work with in Hollywood. He has worked with so many people and won the Best Actor Oscar award.
20. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is one of the easiest actors to work with. He has worked on numerous projects and alongside many stars, even going to the extent of being nominated for the Best Actor Oscar.
What do you think about this list of the worst actors to work with in Hollywood? Most of them are classified in the list because of various disciplinary issues such as rudeness, fighting on set, and not getting along with cast and crew members.
