South African house producer Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to show empathy towards a troubled Twitter user

In an ominous tweet, a man posted on the difficulties of life, adding that he was "tired" and said his goodbyes to Mother Earth

Fans joined the comments to empathise with the man and engaged with Kaybee's tweet

Prince Kaybee, the South African music producer and DJ, recently showed empathy towards a Twitter user who appeared to have taken their own life.

Kaybee sympathised with man who hinted at suicide in Twitter post

In a heartfelt tweet, the famous artist conveyed his understanding of the complexities surrounding suicide, stating that it takes a lot for someone to reach such a drastic decision.

Kaybee wrote:

"I’ve always thought taking your life is an indication that your sanity is being held hostage by what you going through and you need to negotiate your sanity out of captivity and its not easy. IT TAKES A LOT for someone to kill themself, it is not cowardly behaviour. RIP man ❤️"

Tweeps empathise with Twitter user who unalived himself

The post drew attention to the topic of suicide and mental health. Twitter users poured into the comments to give their views on the topic.

@RLND86 wrote:

"And the only time they act like they care is becasue you are the trending topic, tomorrow they will be back to default settings & guess what? You will still be dead to those who truly loved and cared for you."

@ediblebloke said:

"People who commit suicide are many things but cowardly isn't one of them."

@rotobuffet said:

"So vele he went ahead and did it? "

@Thabo_Tshisi wrote:

"So sad man, most of us are just hanging on by a needle thread hoping that one day things are gonna turn around for the better but hey don't. It sometimes gets to a point whereby even talking about it doesn't help but we keep on keeping at it. May this man's soul find peace."

With his message, Prince Kaybee has brought attention to an issue often stigmatised and overlooked in society. His compassion for those who struggle with mental health challenges is an example for us all.

Anxiety and depression have proved to be a plague in our society, with many people suffering in silence either because there is no means of help or because of the stigma attached to the illnesses.

Prince Kaybee has parted ways with record label Universal Music after eight years: "Free"

A recent report by Briefly News said that Prince Kaybee had parted ways with Universal Music Group.

After eight years, South African house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee announced his departure from Universal Music. The Banomoya hitmaker took to Twitter to inform fans of his exit from the label.

