Prince Kaybee has parted ways with Universal Music, the record label he was signed to for eight years

The Club Controller hitmaker has been vocal about his alleged exploitation by the label on social media

Fans of the musician congratulated the DJ on finally being "free" and asked for new music to celebrate the news

Prince Kaybee has parted ways with the label. Images: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

After eight years, South African house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee announced his departure from Universal Music. The Banomoya hitmaker took to Twitter to inform fans of his exit from the label.

Kaybee parted ways with Universal after being vocal about grievances

The artist, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, expressed his excitement on social media about finally being free from the label that he claims exploited him. According to an article by Sunday World, the artist has been vocal about his grievances with the label on social media.

After 8 years with the label, Prince Kaybee is finally free

Kaybee shared a statement regarding terminating his contract with the record label. The company decided to "mutually terminate the agreement" with Prince Kaybee, releasing him from any further recordings he was obligated to deliver.

In a Twitter post, Prince Kaybee said:

"F R E E ❤ After 8 years."

The statement did not provide any further details about the reasons for the termination of the agreement.

Fans of Prince Kaybee show their support after the termination

Fans of the musician reacted in support of this revelation and were eager for new music to celebrate this new chapter in the producer's life.

@Im_Maanda commented:

"Congratulations man. You did it. Now you can make more music all by yourself."

@Tonyjanuary tweeted:

"What free!? Free is when you'll be what you want to be ❤️ Very Proud of you my G."

@CCCYYYBBBEEERRR said:

"Congratulations, brother man!"

@RangiWbc asked:

"You finally free so we gonna have music soon right?"

@Kgalalelo_B commented:

"Proud of you."

@itscashyquan said:

"Breath Now, King. Give Us The Music."

Prince Kaybee, who is well-known for his hit songs such as Fetch Your Life, has enjoyed significant success music industry in addition to his other business ventures. A report in EWN states that the DJ also successfully runs his own wine company, Milani, after his son.

Source: Briefly News