Karim Benzema Snubs Al-Ittihad Supporters Until He Sees Fan With Real Madrid Jersey
- Karim Benzema has shown he still has a soft spot for Real Madrid after showing love to one of his former club's fan
- The former Lyon striker is Los Blancos' second-all-time highest goalscorer with over 350 goals to his name
- Fans shared their thoughts on the 36-year-old's gesture to the Spanish giants supporter on social media
Karim Benzema recently caused a scene after ignoring Al-Ittihad fans until he saw a Real Madrid fan in the crowd.
The French striker had his best club football career at Real Madrid, spending 14 seasons in the Spanish La Liga before leaving for the Saudi Pro League last summer.
The 36-year-old won all possible trophies with Los Blancos and is the club's second-all-time highest goalscorer with 354 goals, only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 450 goals.
Benzema ignores Al-Ittihad fans, signs Real Madrid jersey
In a viral video shared on X by @totalcristiano, Benzema was spotted waving off Al-Ittihad fans waiting for him to sign their jersey but changed his decision when he saw a Real Madrid fan.
According to All Football, the 36-year-old immediately approached the Madrid fan and signed his jersey, which surprised his club's fans.
The former Lyon star's gesture shows that he still has a soft spot for Los Merengues, and it sparked different reactions from football lovers on social media.
Fans react to Benzema's actions
@pabloLIGHT01 said:
"He has real love for the club ❤️"
AlbaziAssyrian wrote:
"Real Madrid still in his blood"
Bidal4Life commented:
"Never mind Benzema again at the MnG venue, the back looks like a timetable backdrop."
footballtalks24 shared:
"The love for Real Madrid runs deep! Seeing that shirt brings back all the memories and emotions."
ZaraZest23 replied:
"Benzema loves Real Madrid, He was the champ of Real Madrid."
ThiNguyen383896 said:
"He still have a big heart and still loving real madrid when he left real madrid."
302Israel reacted:
"I still don’t understand why he left man sad to see him get injured and not play much."
Real Madrid make history
Briefly News earlier reported that Real Madrid announced their financial report for the 2023-2024 season, showcasing impressive results.
The current European champions recorded an operating income of €1.07 billion, excluding proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.
