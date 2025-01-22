Cash-strapped side Royal AM faces further criticism after the PSL suspended upcoming league and cup matches due to the club's financial struggles

Owner Shauwn Mkhize is reportedly under investigation by SARS over an outstanding R40 million debt while the club is currently serving a FIFA-imposed transfer ban

Local fans reacted on social media to say Mkhize must sell the club and the PSL should start awarding points to rival teams

PSL side Royal AM faces further scrutiny after local league bosses suspended the club's upcoming league and cup fixtures.

The cash-strapped Natal side was due to face Orlando Pirates on Thursday, 23 January 2025, but despite assurances from the club, the match was suspended by the PSL.

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize is under scrutiny after the PSL suspended their upcoming fixtures.

AM has not played a competitive match since Sunday, 29 December 2024, when they lost 3-1 to TS Galaxy, and players were recently barred from training after failing to pay staff salaries.

The PSL punishes Royal AM

The PSL released a statement regarding Royal AM in the tweet below:

According to a PSL statement, Royal AM failed to meet demands set by the governing body as SARS continues its investigation into club owner Shauwn Mkhize.

The statement read:

"On 17 January 2025, ExCo was informed that a joint letter of comfort [from club management and the Curator] would be provided confirming that the issues that led to the club being unable to meet its commitments had been resolved. No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming, and ExCo has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL Fixture 106 - Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Harry Gwala Stadium at 19h30 – and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures [Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup] until further notice. The executive committee will meet again on Friday, 24 January at 11 am to afford Royal AM to make representations regarding this matter."

Royal AM's upcoming matches were suspended, according to the tweet below:

Royal AM continue to struggle off the pitch

The 2024/2025 season has been difficult for Royal AM as the club currently sits second last on the PSL log, a point above bottom side Magesi FC.

In addition to recent struggles, AM also serves a transfer ban after payment complications involving Ricardo Nascimento and Samir Nurkovic, who received an R12 million payout.

Royal AM coach John Maduka, faces uncertain times after the club received further suspensions from the PSL.

Fans want Royal AM to be punished

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the PSL must punish Royal AM severely and that owner Mkhize must sell the club.

Deacon George made a suggestion:

"Three points to all other teams plus five goals each to the teams."

De Watte says the PSL must take action:

"PSL should rather give three points to Pirates and any other team Royal AM requests their match to be postponed. The league might be tight this season, and the repeat of 1994 must be avoided at all costs. That's the season where Pirates were awarded a point against Vaal Professionals to win the league long after CT Spurs had won it. Those boardroom wins must be awarded now."

Mveleli M Conti says Mkhize must sell

"They must sell this club once and for all."

Sipho Chisi asked questions:

"When is this team going to start forfeiting games? Surely, if they can't honour fixtures, they must be penalised. Why suspend their matches?"

Ndumiso B Nogwina criticised Mkhize:

"Mamkhize failed dismally to run the club, so she should resell it to Bloemfontein. I heard rumours that Celtic want to secure PSL top-flight status, so this is the chance. The sad part is that they are a rich family busy buying luxury cars and other stuff, and then they forgot about SARS and paying players; they still owe Samir Nurković around R15M. Yhoo hayi, it's too much!"

Video emerges of Royal AM paying players with cash

As reported by Briefly News, Royal AM was heavily criticised after an old video emerged of the club's management paying players with cash on the field.

Club owner Shauwn Mkhize is being investigated over a R40 million SARS debt and the club has suspended matches by the PSL due to unpaid player salaries.

