Under-fire Royal AM club boss Shauwn Mkhize released a statement promising that the club will honour their commitment to pay players’ salaries and resolve their SARS debt

A SARS investigation has been opened after reports emerged of Mkhize’s R40 million tax debt while the club postponed a PSL match after players downed tools over unpaid salaries

Local football fans reacted angrily on social media, saying the club should be punished to the full letter of the law

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize released a statement promising to resolve her R40 million tax debt and honour their commitment to pay players’ salaries.

The club owner is being investigated over her large tax debt, and the Pietermaritzburg-based club recently postponed a PSL match because players refused to train over unpaid salaries.

A video emerged of Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane paying players with physical cash. Image: RAMFC_sa/Twitter and kwa_mammkhize/Instagram.

Mkhize’s financial issues were revealed after the club postponed their match against Chippa United on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Shauwn Mkhize promises to fulfil financial obligations

Mkhize responds to tax allegations via Royal AM's Instagram account:

According to the statement, Mkhize said the club would honour its debt, while they currently serve a three-window transfer ban over deals regarding Ricardo Nascimento and Samir Nurkovic

Mkhize stated:

“The club’s management, led by our CEO and general manager, has been working diligently with the curator [Jaco Venter] to secure the necessary permissions to release funds for salary payments. It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritize the well-being of our personnel, and we remain dedicated to that principle despite the current challenges.”

An old 2021 video added further strain to the club, showing Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane, who plays for the club, handing out thousands of rands on the field.

Watch Mkhize and Mpisane handing out money in the video below:

Royal AM face financial issues

With the club facing severe financial issues, there are talks of possible liquidation and possible point deductions.

Last season Royal AM, finished 13th on the PSL log, surviving relegation by three points, while they currently occupy second-last place after one victory in 11 matches.

Royal AM players downed tools after club bosses failed to pay their salaries. Image: RAMFC_sa.

Fans want Royal AM to be punished

Local football reacted angrily on social media, saying the club should be punished and the players should be released.

Lebogang Hector Nhlanhla Phiri made a joke:

“SARS FC.”

Admire Wa Ka Ngobeni made a suggestion:

“They should sell it back to the people of Bloemfontein.”

Pule Moshounyane made a prediction:

“Soon to be BFN Celtic FC.”

Sizwe Thabethe is frustrated:

“Just ban them and free all the players from their contracts so they can join teams of their choice and return to doing what they love without stress.”

Vertrauen Ru Walker Motsamaï wants punishment:

“Dock points and expel.”

