Former PSL star Junior Khanye has to take back his criticism about Relebohile Mofokeng after the Orlando Pirates star scored a brace against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mofokeng’s brace helped Pirates secure a 2-1 victory over the PSL log leaders Sundowns on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Orlando Piratesstar Relebohile Mofokeng earned praise from former PSL star Junior Khanye. Image: theofficial.junior_khanye13/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

After beating Sundowns, Pirates are now 15 points behind the PSL champions, although they still have four matches in hand over their rivals.

Orlando Pirates star impressed Junior Khanye

Khanye speaks about Mofokeng in the tweet below:

According to iDisiki Times, Mofokeng, a target for several overseas clubs, impressed Khanye with his performance against Sundowns.

Khanye said:

“I’m singling out Relebohile Mofokeng, he was the difference today. For two, or three months the boy was a bit off form, but he did very well. It’s tough for a lot of players to come back after a while. Well done to him for being on the score sheet. I think the boy made history with the goals because it’s not easy scoring against Sundowns.”

Pirates confirmed their victory over Twitter (X):

Pirates close the gap on Sundowns

Following the victory over Sundowns, Pirates still have a chance to claim the PSL title for the first time since 2012.

The club though need Sundowns to drop more points while they need to produce perfection on the field as the season draws to an end.

Mofokeng has been a standout star for Pirates this season, while the club continues to deal with the situation regarding winger Monnapule Saleng.

Orlando Pirates defeated defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday, 17 March. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans criticise Khanye

Setlhodi Shizniz Obusitse criticised Khanye:

“He said the score is not the reflection of the game yet Pirates had more shots on targets, while Sundowns had 70% of ball possession. Junior believes Sundowns were supposed to win.”

Ntshidikgolo Conscience is not a fan of Khanye:

“Toothless predictor. I treat him like that World Cup octopus.”

Lungelo ZN saw a problem:

“The problem with him is that he doesn't analyse. He chooses a side and sticks with it. All of us didn't predict that Pirates would score two early goals which changed the dynamics of the match, but afterwards, we were able to give credit to the Buccaneers. By the way, all of his predictions about Pirates have always been proved wrong.”

Christopher Tanthuma says Khanye must stop talking about Pirates:

“Pirates always surprise him. As for Sundowns, he always gets it right.”

Vincent Nhleko said Khanye made a mistake:

“A week ago he predicted four goals for Sundowns. This man hates Pirates.”

