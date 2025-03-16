The encounter between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place this weekend, with the Buccaneers condemned to taking all three points

The Sea Robbers are hoping to reduce the 18-point gap between both team on the Betway Premiership table as the Brazilians are edging to winning another PSL title

Briefly News detailed some of the things you should know ahead of the mouthwatering Premier Soccer League match

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Orlando Pirates will lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns in their second-leg clash in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

Sundowns were victorious when they met in the first-leg 4-1, with Lucas Ribeiro being the star man of the match, scoring a brace.

Briefly News highlights some details you need to know about the biggest match in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: All you need to know about the Betway Premiership clash this weekend. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates vs Sundowns: All you need to know

Match preview

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates are working on reducing the huge point gap between them and Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table, and need a win to reduce against the Brazilians to achieve that.

The Buccaneers are tipped as the only team ready to stop the Pretoria giants' dominance in the Betway Premiership, but their recent performance in the league has let them down.

Sundowns are edging towards winning their eighth PSL title this season and can put a hand on the trophy if they get all three points against the Soweto giants.

Miguel Cardoso outclassed Jose Riveiro the last time they faced and could do the same this weekend if the Pirates coach didn't work on his weaknesses.

Team news and possible lineups

Orlando Pirates have all their key players available for the tie except those who are still battling with long-term injuries.

Olisa Ndah is expected to play a part in the match, while Patrick Maswanganyi fully recovered from his injury.

Patrick Maswanganyi in action during Orlando Pirates clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns, on the other hand, are set to welcome back Ronwen Williams into the fold after missing some of their recent matches due to injury and suspension.

Orlando Pirates possible lineup: Sipho Chaine, Deano van Rooyen, Deon Hotto, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Makhehleni Makhaula, Goodman Mosele, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Lucas Suarez, Lunga, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile

Head-to-head

In their last league match, Sundowns won the tie 4-1, and they have the upper hand in their last five matches in all competitions.

The Brazilians have two wins while the Bucs have one, with the remaining two ending in a draw.

Time and where to watch

The match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns is scheduled for 15:30 South African time on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the FNB Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202.

Broos drops three Pirates stars from Bafana squad

Briefly News earlier reported that Hugo Broos dropped three Orlando Pirates players from his preliminary squad as he releases the final team for the next World Cup qualifiers.

The Bucs are one of the teams with most players dropped from the initial lists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News