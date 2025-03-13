Hugo Broos Drops Makgopa, Mabasa, 12 Others Ahead of WCQ
- Hugo Broos has released his final 23-man squad for Bafana Bafana's next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month
- The Belgian tactician will lead the South Africa men's national team against Lesotho and the Benin Republic during the next international break
- The former Cameroon national team coach cuts off three Orlando Pirates star and a Kaizer Chiefs player from preliminary list
Hugo Broos has announced his final 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Benin Republic this month.
Bafana Bafana will lock horns with their neighbours Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025, before travelling to Ivory Coast to battle against Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic four days later.
South Africa need all six points to regain the top spot from Rwanda, who are on seven points alongside Bafana Bafana and Benin in Group C.
Broos drops 14 players from Bafana Bafana squad
Earlier this month, Broos released a preliminary Bafana Bafana squad with 37 players, but he has announced his final squad for the forthcoming qualifiers.
Orlando Pirates stars Tshegofatso Mabasa, Evidence Makgopa and Deano Van Rooyen all missed out on the final cut.
Kaizer Chiefs star Rushwin Dortley who was the only Amakhosi player on the preliminary list failed to make the final cut due to the recent knee injury he suffered. He has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season.
Stellenbosch FC had their first-choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens missing out on the final cut alongside Ashley Cupdio and Devin Titus.
New faces in the preliminary squad, Khulumani Ndamane and Samukelo Kabini were also dropped from the final list, with SuperSport Uniited's defender Sydney Mobbie making it.
Percy Tau is also back in the squad after going months without playing for his club and missing out on selection in the national team.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star joined a new club in the January transfer window and has been playing regularly in the Qatari league.
Full list of 14 players who were omitted from Hugo Broos' final Bafana Bafana squad:
Goalkeeper: Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC)
Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs, injured), Deano Van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Samukelo Kabini (TS Galaxy)
Midfielders: Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City), Luke Le Roux (Varnamo), Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United)
Forwards: Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol).
All the 14 players dropped are still on standby and might be recalled if any of the stars in the final cut get injured before the international break.
Broos announces final Bafana Bafana squad ahead of WCQ
