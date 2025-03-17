Nasreddine Nabi Responds to Hugo Broos Leaving Kaizer Chiefs Players From the Bafana Bafana Squad
- Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi responded to Hugo Broos’ decision to omit Amakhosi players from the national team
- Nabi said Chiefs players have to work hard and earn their place in the national team as Bafana aim for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media and blamed Nabi for Chiefs’ indifferent form this season
Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said his players have to work harder if they are to be selected for the Bafana Bafana squad.
None of the current Chiefs players made the final cut for Hugo Broos’ side ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 as the side are currently eighth on the PSL log.
Chiefs suffered their ninth loss of the PSL season after a 2-0 defeat to lowly-ranked Richards Bay, backing Broos’ claim that Chiefs are struggling to make an impact.
Nasreddine Nabi reacts to Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad
Nabi’s speaks about Broos' comments in the tweet below:
Source
https://farpost.co.za/2025/03/17/nabi-reacts-to-hugo-broos-remarks-about-chiefs-players/
According to FARPost, Nabi said his players, such as Thabo Cele, have to use the snub as motivation while goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has been selected for the Rwanda national team.
Nabi said:
“We have to respect the choices and the decisions of the national coach because he’s the one who makes the choices. That doesn’t take away our feeling that Cele is a very good player, and we hope that he will go back to the national team by working hard.”
The Bafana squad was announced on Twitter (X):
Chiefs have struggled this season
While Chiefs struggled for form this season, the Soweto giants have several players that could be called up to the national squad including Cele and Mfundo Vilakazi.
Defender Rushwin Dortley has bene the club’s sole representative in the national squad this season, but the 22-year-old has picked up a season-ending injury.
Bafana are now preparing to face Lesotho on Friday, 21 March before facing Benin as they aim to replace Rwanda atop the qualifying group for the World Cup.
Fans criticise Nabi
Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Nabi, saying the coach does not understand South African football and is the one stopping Amakhosi players from success.
Shoe Lesiba said Cele should have been selected:
“The only player who deserves a national call-up is Thabo Cele.”
Reuben Sonnyboy agrees with Broos:
“Broos is right about Chiefs, players are too relaxed at Naturena and they show no commitment.”
Mbusi Simelane criticised Nabi:
“This coach does not have a plan B. He has overstayed his welcome and he does not understand South African football. Let him be released, the sooner the better.”
Charles Kula wants Nabi to leave:
“This one must leave our team.”
Mboneleli Yono says Chiefs cannot succeed:
“Carlo Ancelotti would fail at Chiefs.”
