Kaizer Chiefs are set to be without one of their best player for the rest of the season due to a knee injury

The South African defender will be out of action for both his club and the national team

Nasreddine Nabi and Hugo Broos will have to get other defensive options in their next matches till next season

Kaizer Chiefs and the South African men's national team have received a massive blow as a key player for the Bafana Bafana, and the Glamour Boys have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Nasreddine Nabi has been struggling with consistency this season, and recent injury news has dented his chances for a last push to the end of the season.

The South African international was included in Hugo Broos' preliminary squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin but will be one of the players who won't make the final list due to injury.

Dortley ruled out of the season

According to a report by Afrik-Foot, Kaizer Chiefs star Rushwin Dortley has been ruled out of the season as he is set to undergo surgery on his knee injury.

The former Cape Town Spurs defender's injury is due for surgery and will only be available for selection from the beginning of next season.

Dortley's injury is a big miss for Nabi as he's used the Bafana Bafana star in all the matches he's available for selection this season, but the Tunisian tactician will make do with other options in the squad.

Kaizer Chiefs still have 10 more games to play in the Betway Premiership this season, and they are still in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup, which they could possibly face Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi will have to switch options to Given Msimango, who has been in defence for the Soweto Giants in the last two matches.

Broos, on the other hand, would have to make do without his preferred starter at the heart of the defence against Lesotho and Benin. Dortley has been a regular in the Belgian tactician's squad since joining Kaizer Chiefs last summer.

The Chiefs defender started all six games for Broos' side during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would be sorely missed during the World Cup qualifiers.

Kaizer Chiefs are facing Cape Town City on Wednesday, which means one of Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Given Msimango will partner Inacio Miguel in defence with DDC star Aden McCarthy also an option for Nabi.

Source: Briefly News