Orlando Pirates Are on Course to Set New Record in Nedbank Cup This Season

The semi-final draw for this season's Nedbank Cup was held after Marumo Gallants' win over Durban City on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants in the first semi-final and they will seek revenge against a team that dented their Betway Premiership title hopes a few days ago.

In the second semi-final fixture, Kaizer Chiefs will face the winner between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates on course to set new record in Nedbank Cup

Briefly News had an exclusive chat with Sports Analyst Uche Anuma over the Nedbank draw, and he made his choice on the teams that might face each other in the final.

"I think the semi-final draw favours Orlando Pirates the most as we know how they can be when it comes to cup competitions," he said.

"Though they lost to Gallants in the league a few days ago, the Nedbank Cup will be totally different as Pirates know how to grind out results in that competition even when they play badly.

"I see a repeat of last season's Nedbank Cup final when Pirates faced Mamelodi Sundowns. I see both of them as favourites to make it into the final once again.

"Respect to Kaizer Chiefs, but if Sundowns get past Sekhukhune United, I don't think they can knock out the Brazilians in the semis."

Anuma also shared that he believes the Sea Robbers are on course to set another record in the Nedbank Cup this season.

"Jose Riveiro is the "KING OF CUP COMPETITION", and it would be difficult to stop them if they secure a place in the finals for the fourth year in a row," he added.

"The Sea Robbers are on course to set another record in the competition as they could be the first team to win it four consecutive times.

"The only way to prevent them from winning it is not letting them get to the final as precedence and experience are always vital in things like this in football."

