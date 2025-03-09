Riveiro Hails Bafana Bafana Star After Pirates’ Win Over SuperSport United
Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has showered praises on a South African international after his blistering performance in the Buccaneers' win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup.
The Soweto giants sealed a place in the semi-final after defeating the Swanky Boys on penalties with the game ending 2-2 after 120 minutes of play.
Riveiro hails Bafana Bafana star
According to iDiskiTimes, Jose Riveiro hailed Sipho Chaine for his brilliant performance during the penalty shootout against SuperSport United.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper saved two penalties and qualified for the semi-final stage.
“It’s one of the realities of knockout matches—there are only two outcomes. If you can't decide the game within 120 minutes, you have to face penalties and give it your all,” Riveiro explained.
“We handled that moment well, and I’m pleased to be advancing to the semifinals.
“It’s his responsibility during the penalty shootout, to stay focused between the posts and try to save at least one more than the opponent. He’s been performing well in these situations recently.”
“Once again, he did a great job, supported by the analysis team, the goalkeeper coach, and everyone involved in that preparation, helping him make the right choices.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.