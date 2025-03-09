Riveiro Hails Bafana Bafana Star After Pirates’ Win Over SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has showered praises on a South African international after his blistering performance in the Buccaneers' win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto giants sealed a place in the semi-final after defeating the Swanky Boys on penalties with the game ending 2-2 after 120 minutes of play.

Riveiro hails Bafana Bafana star

According to iDiskiTimes, Jose Riveiro hailed Sipho Chaine for his brilliant performance during the penalty shootout against SuperSport United.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper saved two penalties and qualified for the semi-final stage.

“It’s one of the realities of knockout matches—there are only two outcomes. If you can't decide the game within 120 minutes, you have to face penalties and give it your all,” Riveiro explained.

“We handled that moment well, and I’m pleased to be advancing to the semifinals.

“It’s his responsibility during the penalty shootout, to stay focused between the posts and try to save at least one more than the opponent. He’s been performing well in these situations recently.”

“Once again, he did a great job, supported by the analysis team, the goalkeeper coach, and everyone involved in that preparation, helping him make the right choices.”

Source: Briefly News