Burnley manager and former Chelsea midfielder, Scott Parker, has opened up the crucial role he played in supporting South African striker Lyle Foster during his recent goal drought.

The former Bournemouth manager claimed that he consistently encouraged Foster to maintain his confidence despite “missing big chances,” and the striker responded with a goal in Burnley’s 4-0 victory against Luton Town.

The Bafana Bafana star’s last goal came back in November when he scored against Reading in the FA Cup. The Clarets' boss was thrilled to see Foster end his scoreless run, particularly after a challenging season.

Parker hails Foster

In an interview after the match, Parker hailed Foster while narrating the important part in played the striker journey to end his goal drought.

“I was really excited for Lyle, honestly,” Parker shared with Burnley Express.

“It’s been obvious that in recent matches, Lyle has missed some key opportunities, but at his core, he’s a player with an enormous heart, a ton of passion, and immense drive. You saw that today.

“When you walk into a football stadium, your eyes don’t deceive you. The first thing you do is cross that line, and what the fans want is energy, desire, and passion. Lyle consistently brings that, so I was happy for him to finally get his goal.

“It was a well-executed goal, a great finish, and I’m genuinely pleased for him.”

So far, Foster has made 24 appearances for Burnley across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Source: Briefly News