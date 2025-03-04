South African midfielder Jamie Webber has decided to leave the Premier Soccer League for a move overseas

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has joined a second tier club in the United States of America after spending one and the half season with Sekhukhune United

South African football fans wished the former SuperSport star well as he joined a new club abroad

Bafana Bafana star Jamie Webber has dumped the Premier Soccer League for a move abroad after ending his relationship with Sekhukhune United, a team he joined before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The South African midfielder was once a transfer target for Kaizer Chief, but he's opted to move abroad rather than stay in the Betway Premiership.

The midfielder's decision to leave Sekhukhune was based on him not getting enough playing time at Babina Noko this season.

South African midfielder Jamie Webber has dumped the Premier Soccer League for a move abroad.

Source: Twitter

Webber joins a new club in USA

According to GOAL, Webber is joining a second-tier side in the United States of America, FC Tulsa, for an undisclosed fee as he seeks to get enough playing time overseas.

Sekhukhune released an official statement on their handle on X to confirm Webber's move to FC Tulsa.

"The Babina Noko family bids fond farewell to midfielder, Jamie Webber, who is now a "Roughneck" - as his new American club, FC Tulsan, are fondly known," the Premier Soccer League side statement reads on X.

"We wish him everything of the best, in this new chapter!"

FC Tulsa are already preparing for their opening fixture this season as they will face Phoenix Rising on Sunday, March 9, 2025, a match Webber could make his debut.

Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jamie Webber leaves Sekhukhune United for FC Tulsa in the USA. Photo: @Lorenz_KO.

Source: Twitter

This is the first time the former SuperSport United midfielder will be playing for club outside the shores of South Africa.

He was also part of the Bafana Bafana team that played CHAN qualifiers against Egypt over the weekend and scored a beautiful goal to earn a 1-1 draw for Molefi Ntseki's side.

Webber's move to Tulsa sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Fans react as Webber dumps Sekhukhune United for Tulsa

LazzK joked:

"Congratulations to the lad. When Trump calls, you go running. Sorry for off ramping. I couldn't help myself.😆🤣😂"

ALentswe47881 implied:

"He'll end up at Wydad Atlatic going to Club world cup and playing CAFCL."

ThembaHobe2 wrote:

"I will never forgive coach Seema for almost killing this guy’s career because they had a fight. He froze Webber for almost 6 months. What an evil man."

Lumz De Baba commented:

"Very good, l am so happy you've given him your blessings to go.✌"

ThapeloBosiu said:

"I really respect your sell status policy. Good luck to him."

Phetso_Savyasachin_Motwe shared:

"It makes sense why he's been called up to the Chan squad..."

