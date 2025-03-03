The Springboks' Handré Pollard is set to leave England's Leicester Tigers and return to play for a South African rugby club

The lucky club, the Blue Bulls, confirmed Handré's return in an Instagram post, stating that the athlete will be back where he belongs

The announcement excited Blue Bulls and Handré fans, who noted that the right choices were made

Handré Pollard will join the Blue Bulls as he returns to his home country. Images: Paul Harding, Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

There's nothing like the feeling of coming back home! The legendary Handré Pollard is set to leave Europe after it was announced that he signed a deal with the Blue Bulls.

Handré Pollard to return to SA

Handré, along with his wife Marise and 10-month-old son Hunter, are set to board a plane from England to South Africa as he ends one deal and signs another.

The flyhalf first played for France's Montpellier Hérault Rugby and then moved to the United Kingdom with his little family to share his talents at Leicester Tigers. His contract with the latter expires at the end of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Pollard family made Market Harborough, UK, their home, where they stayed in a double-storey mansion in a gated community.

The Blue Bulls recently confirmed on their Instagram account of the 30-year-old's return to the Pretoria-based Loftus Versfeld Stadium, writing:

"He's coming home! Pollard is back where he belongs!"

In a statement, an excited Handré, who signed a two-year deal commencing on 1 July, shared that he was grateful for the opportunity and noted it was something he didn't take for granted.

"I started my career at the Vodacom Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today. This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can't see myself anywhere else in South Africa."

Take a look at the Blue Bulls' picture post announcement below:

Handré Pollard makes his way back to his stomping ground. Image: @blue_bulls_official

Source: Instagram

Fans happy about Handré Pollard's return

The Blue Bulls' post had many rugby enthusiasts and fans heading to the comment section with excitement.

@claudine_botha_ said to app users:

"This is the best news I've ever heard."

A relieved @tsaki_titan stated:

"Finally, we have a kicker. The best one at it."

@x_https_adriaan shared in the comments:

"This is music to my ears. Welcome back home."

Happy to hear the news, @jaa.ade_ told the online community:

"I used to pray for times like these."

@heinrichmarloth described Handré as the following:

"The best in the business."

@tristangroenewald7 wrote in the comment section:

"What a signing. I can’t wait to see him back in a Bulls jersey."

3 Other stories about Handré Pollard

In another article, Briefly News reported that Handré, Marise and their son enjoyed their first vacation as a family of three on the sunny island of Mauritius.

reported that Handré, Marise and their son enjoyed their first vacation as a family of three on the sunny island of Mauritius. December 2024 saw the rugby star penning a sweet note to his wife for their seventh anniversary. His post left fans smitten and gushing over the couple.

South Africans couldn't help but adore a video of Handré's mini-me crawling to a meaty treat. The little one's movements had many thinking he would become a future rugby player.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News