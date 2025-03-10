A musician from the United States of America, known as Big Sbuda, compared his life in America to what he experienced in South Africa

He noted that he was living the 'soft life' and would have paid an exorbitant amount of money if he had to stay in his home country

Mzansi online users weren't pleased with how the man flexed his life online and stated how foreigners coming from the West affected the locals' pocket

An American man upset a few South Africans after showing his 'soft life.' Images: @bigsbuda

South Africa is fast becoming the destination for international travellers to enjoy and make their forever home. When a man from the United States showed the grand life he lived in Mzansi, it rubbed many locals the wrong way.

Nothing like the 'soft life'

American-born musician Ronnie Dunn, who uses the stage name Big Sbuda, uploaded a video on his TikTok account comparing life in America to that which he lived in South Africa.

Showing off a fancy and spacious home in the background, the musical artist, who shared he retired due to medical reasons, stated:

"Having a home like this was just a dream in America. Now I'm here living a soft life. I'm walking through pillars like I'm a Roman emperor."

Big Sbuda also noted that he would have paid "three times as much in the States," faced less harassment in Mzansi, and humorously added that South African police officers want cooldrink money.

Watch the TikTok video below:

US man's way of living bothers SA

Thousands of South African social media users entered the comment section with their feathers ruffled after seeing how the American man lived life in the country.

Many felt that foreigners moving to South Africa and calling it their new home made it difficult for locals to live an affordable life without worrying about the 'unnecessary' rising cost of living.

Mzansi internet users weren't too impressed with Big Sbuda's way of living. Image: bojanstory

@missbmk wrote in the comments:

"Stop making South Africa a retirement village."

A saddened @leo_aires_ told the online community:

"I miss when we were a secret."

After watching the clip, @fabledreact shared their opinion, writing:

"This is the reason why things are starting to get expensive in South Africa."

@julian.arendse1 placed the blame on a political party and stated their opinion, too:

"We need to vote the DA out of office. They are selling our land."

@leee_tshabalala provided their thoughts about the situation:

"A wave of Americans moving here is gentrification. Your dollars mean we can't afford housing, which is already expensive."

@keepingupwith_teejay_, who felt the same way, commented:

"Honestly, I can’t deal with this gentrification. It’s increasing the standard of living for ordinary South Africans. Our government has to do something."

@tsheno205 said to the public:

"People excited in the comments clearly don't know what is in it for them. Ask those living in Cape Town! Nothing cute about this at all."

3 Other stories about Americans in SA

In another article, Briefly News reported about a group of African Americans who were gifted land in South Africa. The gesture was met with mixed reviews.

reported about a group of African Americans who were gifted land in South Africa. The gesture was met with mixed reviews. A man from the United States told fellow Americans why they shouldn't visit Cape Town. His reason left many Capetonians thankful.

An American woman experienced the bitter side of the Mother City when she was scammed after booking a luxurious house.

