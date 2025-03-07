A gent had South African netizens glued to their screens after showing off his luxurious home on TikTok

The house comes with breath-taking views and an infinity pool, with architecture fit for the wealthiest of the country

Mzansi applauded the man for his expensive looking property and had nothing but positive vibes to spread

A man had Mzansi gawking at his lavish home. Images: sicelomngomezulu

Source: TikTok

Driving through some affluent neighbourhoods in Mzansi will have your eyes fixed on fancy homes. One man who lives in a luxurious pad had South Africans showering him in compliments, with one commenter saying that it looked like he lived in a hotel.

Home is where the views are

TikTokker sicelomngomezulu showed off the way he lives in a nine-second clip that showed a young man diving into an infinity pool. Next to the pool is a lounge-like area to host some guests for a lovely party. The architectural style of the home was the talk of the town too. The roof of the place isn't the usual tent-like structure you would find on an everyday home.

See the video below:

A man of great success

The owner of the home is a successful businessman who is also an admitted attorney and the chairman of The Mngomezulu Group. The man doesn't only flaunt his wealth on social media, he also gives back to the community. One clip shows his company giving bursaries to those in need with the banner saying:

"We wish you an excellent 2025 academic year as the Mngomezulu Eswatini bursary scheme."

sicelomngomezulu has many projects and businesses under his belt. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Another TikTok shows the ambitious man showing off his new hardware store. But wait, that's not all, the man also has a brand management company on top of all of his other hustles. Other videos on his page show him living it up with friends and family. Mzansi had nothing but positivity to share with the accomplished gent.

Read the comments below:

Lovie205 said:

"Your home is very beautiful."

Makhuluse mentioned:

"Haii bafo home sweet home ngathi imali😩 Kwaze kwakuhle 👌"

mandlamakhanya8 commented:

"Splendid Architecture! I wander where is this home! How is the whole surrounding area?"

user3376262707369 posted:

"Its like a hotel, the one I pointed out in a photo looks like it will be mine, for now, its just a video"

ngwanes03 shared:

"Beautiful house cela ukuwbona wonke + pool."

Nhlanhlasikasa said:

"Must nice to be home 🙌🏽"

USS DANCE STARS. mentioned:

"Wow, what a beautiful house."

Juluka commented:

"Nice home Mr Mngomezulu."

Some partners would buy the moon and the stars for the person, and one gent proved that. A lady shared a montage showing all the spoils she received from her man, making Mzansi's ladies wish they were in her shoes.

Thuto and her little sister showed off their glamorous lifestyle as they hopped on a famous TikTok trend. The girls gave their followers a sneak peek into their stunning mansion.

