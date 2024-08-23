Two girls born into luxury showed off their aesthetically pleasing home on TikTok as they hopped on a popular trend

The ladies were dressed in their onesies as they danced to a cool beat in different spots of the house

Social media users were in awe of their lifestyle and shared their thoughts in the comments

Thuto and her little sister showed off their glamorous lifestyle as they hopped on a famous TikTok trend. The girls gave their followers a sneak peek into their stunning mansion.

Mzansi was rocked by the kind of wealth the two girls were born into. Image: @twotwo_08

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was so in awe of the ladies' luxurious lifestyle that they had to take a double take.

Mzansi reacts to girls showing off luxurious mansion with cinema

Luxury has always been in style, but it has become more appealing now that the world's economic state is embarrassing. Witnessing other people living a lavish life can be baffling and makes one wonder what kind of schemes they are a part of.

Two girls hopped on the famous TikTok trend, which caused major chest pains as they reminded Mzansi of how poor its citizens are. The ladies gave SA a sneak peek into their fabulous mansion, which hosts a gigantic cinema.

Thato shared the trendy clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Had to hop on this one with lil sis."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to stunning mansion with cinema

At first glance, social media users were not aware that the girls were born into the luxury they advertised in the video, so they had to make a double take:

@Mthandi Shembe had to do a double take:

"At first I thought y’all went to the mall wearing onesies, but than I realized that I’m poor, beautiful home."

@HOPE🩷✨🫧wanted in on the luxurious lifestyle:

"You guys are living the dream, sbwl."

@Pauline felt little:

"This called me poor in every way possible."

@Gcina🥰compared her struggles to the girls' fortune:

"We don't even have celling at my home."

