A young Mzansi lady showed off her journey to building her mansion

Thereso showed footage from the beginning of construction to her beautiful angelic white interior

Netizens praised the young lady for building herself a home from scratch

A woman on TikTok received major praise for building her mansion from scratch.

A young Mzansi lady amazed SA by building her mansion from scratch. Image: @thereso.rapakgadi

Source: TikTok

Thereso covered a massive piece of lonely land in a rural area with her dream mansion.

Young Mzansi lady builds first mansion from scratch

A woman on TikTok received significant praise and a shower of congratulatory messages for building her dream mansion from scratch in Polokwane, Limpopo. Thereso took her TikTok followers on an exciting ride when she filmed her entire home project.

The Pietermaritzburg lady took up considerable land to create her dream home from scratch. She showed off the tons of building materials she used, her exquisite design, and the tranquillity of her interior.

Thereso captioned her post:

"All thanks to God!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the woman’s stunning hard work

The lady chose an elegant architectural design for her home, and the interior resembled an idea of heaven with shiny white walls, floors and ceilings with downlights. Her design skills gave her home an instant luxurious look with simplicity and ease.

Mzansi expressed their joy for the new house owner in a thread of comments:

@seloanemanana praised the lady:

"Congratulations ma you work so hard."

@jj has a home [project of her own:

"Lovely on the same journey too...wat is the paint color used inside for walls if you don't mind...thanks."

@KatliKayla is proud of her peers:

"I absolutely love seeing such videos ,GOD is really doing it for my peers."

@user67635763948261 confessed:

"I'm inspired yoooh."

Source: Briefly News