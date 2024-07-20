“I Am Proud of You Sis”: Daughter Revamps Mom’s House and Honours Grandmother, Netizens Touched
- A young woman made her mother proud and happy by achieving stunning things for her
- Rea went home and revamped her mom's house into a stunning home and bought a tombstone for her grandmother
- The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the young queer with positive messages
A young woman made her mother proud and happy. She took to TikTok to show off the things she achieved for her parent in just two months.
Young lady makes mom proud and happy
In the picture post posted by @rea_lets, she went home to surprise her mom with a few big things. The young lady took her parent out to eat and they also went shopping. The mom was visibly happy to spend time with her daughter, judging from how she was smiling in the pictures.
Daughter buys a tombstone for her grandma's grave
The young lady bought a R12k tombstone for her grandmother - something her mom always wanted to do. She then revamped her mother's house into a stunning home. She further built a brickyard.
TikTokkers beamed with pride
The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users showering the young lady with positive messages.
@Xoliey said:
"This a beautiful and heartfelt thing any Mother would love to experience I love what you did here and trust me I am really inspired boo❤️. I am so proud of you My Love❤️."
@Barbee GodiieY✈️ admired:
"Bathong Stranger. May your pockets never lack ."
@theselfmadebarb liked:
"Proud of you is an understatement ♥️♥️ parents are a blessing."
@sallykay5 celebrated:
"I am proud of you Sis❤️❤️May God continue to shower you with blessingz❤️."
@Thabzadeyezz loved:
"Beautiful pls plug me ka the tombstone company."
