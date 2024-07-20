A young woman made her mother proud and happy by achieving stunning things for her

Rea went home and revamped her mom's house into a stunning home and bought a tombstone for her grandmother

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the young queer with positive messages

A daughter made her mother proud and happy. Images: @rea_lets

Source: TikTok

A young woman made her mother proud and happy. She took to TikTok to show off the things she achieved for her parent in just two months.

Young lady makes mom proud and happy

In the picture post posted by @rea_lets, she went home to surprise her mom with a few big things. The young lady took her parent out to eat and they also went shopping. The mom was visibly happy to spend time with her daughter, judging from how she was smiling in the pictures.

Look at the TikTok screenshots below:

A daughter took her mother to eat out and shopping. Images: @rea_lets

Source: TikTok

Daughter buys a tombstone for her grandma's grave

The young lady bought a R12k tombstone for her grandmother - something her mom always wanted to do. She then revamped her mother's house into a stunning home. She further built a brickyard.

See the screenshots below:

A daughter revamped her mother's house and bought a tombstone for her granny's grave. Images: @rea_lets

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users showering the young lady with positive messages.

@Xoliey said:

"This a beautiful and heartfelt thing any Mother would love to experience I love what you did here and trust me I am really inspired boo❤️. I am so proud of you My Love❤️."

@Barbee GodiieY✈️ admired:

"Bathong Stranger. May your pockets never lack ."

@theselfmadebarb liked:

"Proud of you is an understatement ♥️♥️ parents are a blessing."

@sallykay5 celebrated:

"I am proud of you Sis❤️❤️May God continue to shower you with blessingz❤️."

@Thabzadeyezz loved:

"Beautiful pls plug me ka the tombstone company."

