A NSFAS student used the money she received from the government to build herself a home

When asked to show what her home looked like inside, the young woman posted a separate video to give viewers a sneak peak

Members of the online community thought it was a smart move to make, while a handful shared a different opinion

A young student used her NSFAS allowance to build herself a home. Images: @monica_dumazi / Instagram, @monica_dumazi / TikTok

While some South African students use their NSFAS allowance for their studies, one student thought of another positive way to spend the money.

Monica Dumazi, a recipient of the local tertiary education financial aid scheme, used the money to build herself a living space. Taking to her TikTok account (@monica_dumazi), the young lady shared a video montage of her home (which she called a room) under construction, stating in her comments that she used the alleged R14,000 she received from each semester.

The unpainted cement, rondavel structure had three pillars in front and two windows at the back.

Watch the video below:

One TikTokker, @user8105307651667, asked Monica:

"Can we see the setting inside? Very beautiful."

The above request prompted Monica to share a separate post of the home's interior.

See the video below:

Netizens react to young woman's NSFAS-funded home

The young woman's newly built structure amazed people online, who applauded her efforts to create a space for herself.

@agiee___ wrote in the comment section:

"This is so smart. Good job."

@dakar.lo sent well wishes to Monica:

"I'm proud of you, stranger."

In awe, @none.of.your.busi459 said:

"It looks like a shrine. Anyway, congrats."

@lusandahoyi shared their beliefs with Monica:

"Oh my, do you know what you just did? A roundavel house brings you abundance and more fortune. You smart girl."

Despite the positivity seen above, some people also took to the comments to share opposing views.

@remoremofilwe2 remained doubtful and wrote:

"She got money from her parents. Not in a negative way, but it's not possible without that."

@user5262619812760 told the online community:

"And then you wonder why the government doesn’t help."

