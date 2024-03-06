A South African woman revealed on Twitter that she built her mother a house with her NSFAS allowance

The lady posted a picture that showed the beautiful home situated in what seems like a rural area

The post gained traction on the platform and most people could not believe the modest allowance covered the funding of the building project

A woman posted a photo of the house she allegedly built with NSFAS money. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @myNSFAS/Twitter

It seems the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is changing lives beyond educational needs.

Impactful use of education funds

One woman went on social media to share that she managed to build her mother a house with the funds. She posted a picture of the home on her X/Twitter account @TwaRSA26.

She used herself as an example and mentioned that people don't need a lot of money to spruce up their homes.

"I built this house for my mother using my NSFAS money just to prove that you don't need that Black Coffee kind of money to do it."

Twitter stunt or real achievement

It's unclear whether she was trolling to get Twitter engagements or if she really pulled off the building project with the government scheme's money.

See the post below:

House video raises eyebrows

The tweet grabbed South Africans' attention and raised a lot of questions. Some people were in disbelief and others claimed that she committed fraud.

See the comments below:

@dimlokai1 asked:

"How did you qualify for NFSAS?"

@MaxwelDikobo wrote:

"Wena mos you can build a mall with a salary. "

@PietProkCoetze posted:

"NSFAS is not for your education or they give you extra? But as long you completed your studies as planned with what was left after you built the house."

@JPhilaRadebe2 mentioned:

"Can I send you my side stipend I want to build a double-storey daar ekasi."

@NevondoRi suggested:

"You have to thank and vote for ANC."

@TechX_info stated:

"Don't you have MBA? Why are you misleading people?

@Rabbitking007 tweeted:

"Nice for your mother, but it's fraud."

@StarkDavinci added:

"Did you finish the course or do you still wanna to buy a car with NSFAS money? "

Student uses NSFAS money to move family from shack

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an NFSAS recipient made her allowance go a long way. The lady posted a video showing the building process.

The video showcasing what she managed to build received over 20,000 likes. Online users left comments, somewhat curious to know how she was able to do it.

