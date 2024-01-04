A 25-year-old woman fulfilled her dream of constructing a beautiful house for her mother

The young adult took to her TikTok account to share the building journey from scratch until the end in a video

TikTokkers reacted to her achievement with congratulatory messages, wishing her more success

A 25-year-old daughter built a stunning house for her mother, and Mzansi can't get over it. Images/ @omontle_lethabo

A 25-year-old lady accomplished her dream of building her mother a house.

@omontle_lethabo took to her TikTok account and showed her accomplishment to the online community.

See the stunning house the young lady built for her mom

The video she shared showed the house being built from scratch.

The young lady said she spent over R450 000. She added that she opened accounts with different hardware stores, sent money, and would take the material when the money was enough.

See TikTokker's congratulatory messages

The video got over 138k likes. TikTokkers flooded her comment section, congratulating her for her hard work.

@Modjadji Tercia shared:

"She is blessed beyond measure. I am 35, mommy 77 and not working. I am happy for you girl."

@Tshepang Elizabeth said:

"May your pockets never run empty!❤️thank you for the motivation

well done, black child."

@Boikanyo Masoko commented:

"I got emotional throughout the video. Black Child...It's Possible Indeed."

@NomNgwenya said:

"Well done ❤️let's bless them while they are still alive the is no point beyond the grave."

@temabear commented:

"who's chopping onions in here, Aaaybo my eyes are burning with tears❤️❤️."

@Tiisetsö Kgafela shared:

"beautiful baby absolutely beautiful ."

