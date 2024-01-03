A wife showcased how she is a 4-in-1 woman, hailing her husband for being lucky

The makoti took to her TikTok account and dressed according to every type of woman she could be

The online community was amused, with many applauding her for her ability to embody all 4 types of women

A wife took to TikTok and flexed about being a 4-in1 woman. Images/ @dr_ladzy

A woman flexed about being a 4-in-1 woman.

@dr_lady_zondi took to her TikTok account and shared a video showing how her husband is lucky to have a 4-in-1 woman.

The 4 different types of women in her are:

The homey woman

The educated woman

The glamorous woman

The fun woman

See the wife showing off the different types of women in her

She wondered which type of woman her husband was drawn to more. She further shared her thoughts, saying she suspects her husband is drawn to the glamorous woman.

"4-in-1 woman!I wonder which woman my hubby is drawn too. I'm suspecting wife no3."

The online community showed love to the multi-versed woman

TikTokkers flocked to the @dr_lady_zondi's comment section, sharing their thoughts and picking the type of woman they liked out of the 4.

@kgomotsomogorosi03 said:

"Am inspired, please share the secret to doing it all. I want to go study next year, a mother to 3 divorced so you have inspired me."

@SilindileM commented:

"He was drawn to no. 3 initially and then got to see the other versions and just like that. He wifed all 4."

@Purity M said:

"Full package ."

@Candice28 shared:

"If we are not inspired by what we see on Tiktok aay mina angsazi❤️let me go and study for next week's exam ."

@Thandokuhle Mngqibis commented:

"I love this video. Because often men are so shortsighted that they see one and think that that’s all you are. We are every woman. ."

@Cihoshe shared:

" What a FLEX wow. You a QUEEN."

@user1951517677383 said:

"Jack of all trades."

