One woman from a different culture got a taste of the responsibilities of a daughter-in-law at her hubby's family home

The video of the young woman doing her best to prepare food the traditional way was a viral hit on the platform

Many people commented on the video raving about how admirable the woman was for trying to get her hands dirty

A bride did her best to keep up with the cultural practices of her husband's family. Online users were thoroughly impressed by the woman.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing makoti duties and getting help after struggling. Image: @wakgabo

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady putting in the work received more than 2 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who reflected on how in-laws treat new brides.

Makoti tries to stir pap over the fire

A TikTok user @wakgabo posted a video otherwise, a woman staring a part over the fire is part of her makoti duties. In the clip, one of the family members quickly rushes over to save her

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africa fascinated by makoti

Online users thought the video was heartwarming. Some people could not help but notice how kind the in-law was to a makoti of a different culture, but it would have been a different story if it was someone of the same ethnicity.

Mo said:

"Look at how nice and gentle they're with her but if it was one of us."

Thee_girl&crusty added

"Us they will make sure we suffer especially when they see you wearing a wig and have nails on its chaii."

Momoza agreed:

"But if it was me you would have swear to me."

Chloe commented:

"I respect that she tried to do it."

Fix&fix535 said:

"When the heart is willing, but it's beyond your control."

Mogapi wrote:

"I also can’t mix those Big pods you not alone, uzamile makoti."

Woman cries over makoti duties

In a related story, a woman was not pleased with daughter-in-law's expectations. A video shows she got emotional when the pressure was too much.

Xhosa makoti shows role as new daughter-in-law

Briefly News previously reported that in rural Eastern Cape, a Xhosa makoti showcases her daily duties in a revealing TikTok video.

TikTok user @silulutho_m shared that her life is a testament to the hard work and dedication expected of a young wife in the Xhosa culture. In a video shared on the social media platform, the new bride begins at the crack of dawn, with her alarm ringing at 4am.

The new bride's TikTok video not only offers a glimpse into her daily life but also serves as a tribute to the rich cultural traditions and values that guide her journey. In response to the makoti's video showcasing her daily life as a young wife in rural Eastern Cape, an outpouring of support and encouragement flooded her social media.

Source: Briefly News