Woman in TikTok Video Tries Traditional Makoti Duties, SA Ladies Envious As In-Laws Kindly Help Her
- One woman from a different culture got a taste of the responsibilities of a daughter-in-law at her hubby's family home
- The video of the young woman doing her best to prepare food the traditional way was a viral hit on the platform
- Many people commented on the video raving about how admirable the woman was for trying to get her hands dirty
A bride did her best to keep up with the cultural practices of her husband's family. Online users were thoroughly impressed by the woman.
The video of the lady putting in the work received more than 2 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who reflected on how in-laws treat new brides.
Makoti tries to stir pap over the fire
A TikTok user @wakgabo posted a video otherwise, a woman staring a part over the fire is part of her makoti duties. In the clip, one of the family members quickly rushes over to save her
Watch the video below:
South Africa fascinated by makoti
Online users thought the video was heartwarming. Some people could not help but notice how kind the in-law was to a makoti of a different culture, but it would have been a different story if it was someone of the same ethnicity.
Mo said:
"Look at how nice and gentle they're with her but if it was one of us."
Thee_girl&crusty added
"Us they will make sure we suffer especially when they see you wearing a wig and have nails on its chaii."
Momoza agreed:
"But if it was me you would have swear to me."
Chloe commented:
"I respect that she tried to do it."
Fix&fix535 said:
"When the heart is willing, but it's beyond your control."
Mogapi wrote:
"I also can’t mix those Big pods you not alone, uzamile makoti."
Woman cries over makoti duties
In a related story, a woman was not pleased with daughter-in-law's expectations. A video shows she got emotional when the pressure was too much.
Xhosa makoti shows role as new daughter-in-law
Briefly News previously reported that in rural Eastern Cape, a Xhosa makoti showcases her daily duties in a revealing TikTok video.
TikTok user @silulutho_m shared that her life is a testament to the hard work and dedication expected of a young wife in the Xhosa culture. In a video shared on the social media platform, the new bride begins at the crack of dawn, with her alarm ringing at 4am.
The new bride's TikTok video not only offers a glimpse into her daily life but also serves as a tribute to the rich cultural traditions and values that guide her journey. In response to the makoti's video showcasing her daily life as a young wife in rural Eastern Cape, an outpouring of support and encouragement flooded her social media.
