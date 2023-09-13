In a TikTok video, a Xhosa Makoti shares her daily life as a young wife in the rural Eastern Cape, starting from dawn

Her video showcases her responsibilities, from fetching water to cooking traditional meals and helping with other tasks.

Speaking to Briefly News, a new bride highlighted the hard work and dedication that is required as the new daughter-in-law.

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A young makoti shared a video of her duties at her in-law's in rural Eastern Cape. Images: @silulutho_m

Source: TikTok

In rural Eastern Cape, a Xhosa makoti showcases her daily duties in a revealing TikTok video.

Video of makoti duties

TikTok user @silulutho_m shared that her life is a testament to the hard work and dedication expected of a young wife in the Xhosa culture. In a video shared on the social media platform, the new bride begins at the crack of dawn, with her alarm ringing at 4:00 AM.

She starts her morning by tending to various household chores, including fetching water, preparing breakfast for the family, and cleaning the home. Her responsibilities also include cooking food and ensuring that the household runs smoothly. Despite her long and demanding day, the makoti remains cheerful and resilient, proudly embracing her role as a new wife in her community.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive comment, new bride Sophie Dladla resonated with the Xhosa makoti and said:

"Being the new makoti in my husband's family has been a learning experience. I embrace my duties with an open heart, knowing it's a way to bond and build connections with those I now call family. I understand how hard it can be at times

"Adapting to the makoti role comes with challenges, but with patience and understanding, you can overcome difficulties."

Watch the video below:

Netizens rally behind Makoti's journey

The new bride's TikTok video not only offers a glimpse into her daily life but also serves as a tribute to the rich cultural traditions and values that guide her journey. In responseher the makoti's video showcasing her daily life as a young wife in rural Eastern Cape, an outpouring of support and encouragement flooded her social media.

People flocked to the comment section:

@lionemakoti'ssaid:

"I'm so glad ngeke ngibe umakoti wase makhaya."

@Maki advised:

Don’t take leave in December, tell them they refused. Put yourself first."

@TheMamaDoni shared:

"Lapho I’m so content in them thinking I’m lazy."

@Kay commented:

"I’m so glad my mother-in-law will never allow this."

@Nela Smiley Owamimakoti's@Khwezi Zimasa Nondal asked:

I stilbride'sr why this happens, and for prolonged periods

Zulu makoti’s traditional duties

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Zulu mhusband'sikTok video, which showcases the bride's traditional duties makoti'sashes blankets by hand near a river.

The woman proudly shows how she does her duties as the new lady of her husband's family, taking her chores seriously.

The post captures the makoti's dedication to upholding cultural practices, resonating with viewers who appreciate the importance of preserving traditions in the modern world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News