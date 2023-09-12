A wife shared a touching tradition in a TikTok video of her husband, who has been cooking for her every Saturday for seven years

The young woman wanted to share her story to encourage others and to show that there are good men out there. You have to be patient

People in Mzansi are reacting to this heartwarming story, which is not just about the food but about their love and commitment

A South African woman posted a video of her husband serving her breakfast in bed, a tradition they've upheld for the past seven years. Images: mrs.girl.mom/TikTok

A South African woman recently took to TikTok to reveal a tradition that has been keeping her relationship sizzling for the past seven years.

Loving husband's video trends

The video shared on @mrs.girl.mom TikTok page showcases her husband taking over the kitchen every Saturday to whip up a delicious breakfast for his wife. The sweet gesture has captured the attention of netizens across Mzansi, sparking a flurry of reactions and comments.

Many applauded the husband's commitment to nurturing their relationship, praising the idea of breaking gender stereotypes and sharing household responsibilities. The video resonated with couples who value the importance of equality and partnership in their relationships.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises hubby's reaction

This heartwarming story reminds us that love takes many forms, and in this case, it's the simple act of cooking that has become a symbol of devotion. In a world that often highlights differences and divides, this TikTok video serves as a beautiful reminder that love knows no bounds.

People reacted with warmth and appreciation to this couple's tradition, which has become an inspiration to many. Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Zintle shared:

"Hebanna, my sister."

@Bonolo Morule commented:

"My dad makes tea for my mom every morning for the past 28 years."

@Khebe said:

"Even make porridge for the kids on the side."

@Mom ka Lunga asked:

"Is your husband giving lessons to other husbands."

@Lungelo Ndebele | Attorney shared:

"That's against the law , husbands are only allowed to cook on mothers day.'

Johannesburg woman’s soft life

